Bizman faces non-bailable P7-M shabu raps in Davao

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will file several legal charges, including one non-bailable case, against a businessman arrested on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2024, for possessing seven million pesos worth of illegal drugs.

The 51-year-old suspect, identified as Alias “Jose,” was previously arrested by Task Force Davao (TFD).

He voluntarily surrendered his drug stash, hidden in his house in Maa, to the Davao authorities with the collaboration of the Toril Police Office.

Authorities recovered a jumbo-sized transparent plastic bag wrapped in packaging tape containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, marked as “RBM-1.”

In a media interview, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said the suspect is charged under Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.” Due to the quantity of drugs seized, the suspect will not be eligible for bail.

On June 1, TFD arrested Jose at a Sirawan checkpoint for possessing P100,000 worth of shabu and illegal firearms.

According to Toril Station officer-in-charge Captain Francisco Catabas Jr., the suspect has yet to disclose the supplier who transported the shabu from Manila to Cagayan. The suspect is not on the list of the most wanted persons in the jurisdiction.

The confiscated items will be sent to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Davao City Forensic Unit (DCFU) Crime Laboratory for further investigation. DEF