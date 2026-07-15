BJMP-Davao focuses on rehab despite 171% congestion rate

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in the Davao Region (BJMP-Davao) is strengthening its rehabilitation and education programs for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), saying these initiatives are helping prepare inmates for productive lives once they return to their communities despite the continuing challenges of jail congestion.

BJMP-Davao currently manages 12 operational district and city jails across the region, with a total jail population of 5,800 and a congestion rate of 171 percent, according to Chief of Operations CInsp. Glendelle V. Abiasen.

Abiasen said rehabilitation remains one of the bureau's priorities, with programs that address the physical, emotional, spiritual and educational needs of inmates.

"Imagine kahit nasa loob kayo ng kulungan you will gain a bachelor's degree if you will enroll in College Education Behind Bars (Imagine, even while inside jail, you can earn a bachelor's degree if you enroll in the College Education Behind Bars program),” she said in a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

She said BJMP also provides religious activities, therapeutic community programs, sports and cultural activities, literacy classes under the Alternative Learning System (ALS), elementary, junior high school and senior high school education, as well as skills enhancement and livelihood training.

According to Abiasen, the Davao Region's flagship College Education Behind Bars program allows qualified PDLs to pursue higher education while serving their sentences, giving them better opportunities for employment after their release.

The bureau said livelihood and vocational training are also designed to equip inmates with practical skills that they can use when they are reintegrated into society.

"We also have skills enhancement programs and livelihood programs so that when they will be integrated in the community, meron po silang baun-baong mga skills." ("We also have skills enhancement and livelihood programs so that when they return to the community, they already have skills they can use.") Abiasen said.

Meanwhile, BJMP data showed that violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act account for the largest share of the region's jail population at 77.7 percent, followed by cases involving rape, murder, homicide, robbery and other offenses.

Despite the high number of drug-related detainees, Abiasen said BJMP continues to focus on rehabilitation alongside security by providing programs aimed at helping PDLs rebuild their lives before rejoining their families and communities. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN