BJMP-Davao inmates recover from heat illness

THE Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Davao Region (BJMP-Davao) has confirmed that the 10 inmates previously reported sick due to the ongoing heat wave have now recovered.

Jail Supt. Ericley Louise Lazaro, the Maa City Jail Warden, said in a dxDC interview earlier this week that the inmates had experienced hypertension and allergies, which are common during intense heat.

In Davao City, the heat index often peaks at 40 - 42 degrees Celsius, categorized as a "dangerous level." The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warns that such conditions can lead to heat-related ailments like heat cramps or heat exhaustion after prolonged exposure to the scorching heat.

Lazaro added that despite the inmates' improved condition, the jail's medical team continues daily monitoring and has installed an additional exhaust fan to mitigate the effects of the high temperatures.

Lazaro also reminded the public, especially family members of the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), that the jail has medical teams available to address emergency needs during the summer.

Currently, the BJMP facility in Maa accommodates over 3,000 PDLs from various backgrounds in society.

Once the new eight-hectare facility in Barangay Wangan, Calinan district is completed, it will be known as the Davao City mega jail and will have the capacity to house 5,000 PDLs. DEF