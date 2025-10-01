BJMP: Quiboloy to return to jail after hospitalization

AUTHORITIES assured the public that once Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy’s attending physicians clear him for discharge, the pastor will be immediately transferred back to the Pasig City Jail, where he has been detained since his arrest earlier this year.

Earlier on September 30, 2025, Quiboloy was rushed to a public hospital after experiencing difficulty in breathing, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) confirmed on the same date.

The detained televangelist, who faces multiple criminal charges in the Philippines and the United States, was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia (moderate risk) but is now in stable condition and continuing to recover under medical supervision.

In an official statement, BJMP spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said Quiboloy remains confined as of press writing and that the court handling his cases had already issued an order authorizing his hospitalization after being informed of his condition.

“As of 30 September 2025, he is stable and recovering in a public hospital, in line with BJMP policies on medical care for PDL (persons deprived of liberty),” Bustinera said.

High-profile detention

Quiboloy’s hospitalization comes amid a series of legal battles.

He was arrested earlier this year after months in hiding, following multiple arrest warrants issued for cases ranging from qualified human trafficking and child sexual abuse to violation of the Anti-Child Pornography Act.

Quiboloy, who has a global following through his KOJC ministry and media network Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them part of a “massive persecution campaign.”

In the Philippines, he faces several charges related to rape, sexual abuse, and exploitation of female church members, some of whom were allegedly minors at the time of the incidents. The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple complaints against him in 2022 and 2023, with testimonies from former KOJC members detailing systematic grooming, coercion, and threats.

Criminal cases in US

Apart from his Philippine cases, Quiboloy is also wanted in the United States, where a federal grand jury indicted him and several associates in 2021 on charges including sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; bulk cash smuggling; and immigration fraud.

According to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Quiboloy and his inner circle allegedly trafficked women and girls as young as 12 for sex, often under the guise of religious service.

U.S. authorities have also accused Quiboloy of operating a human trafficking network within his church’s international operations, allegedly forcing victims to solicit donations for KOJC while subjecting them to sexual exploitation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed him on its most-wanted list, and the U.S. State Department has offered rewards for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Security concerns

Despite his hospitalization, authorities maintain that Quiboloy remains under strict security. The BJMP emphasized that all protocols are being followed to ensure both his safety and that of the public, with law enforcement personnel stationed at the hospital around the clock.

The Pasig Regional Trial Court is set to continue hearings on multiple charges in the coming months, while the DOJ has reiterated its commitment to pursue the cases “without fear or favor.”