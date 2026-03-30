‘Blood vs Duty’ ready to set ABS-CBN's 8 p.m. primetime ablaze

ABS-CBN unleashes its newest series “Blood vs Duty” to ignite primetime at 8 PM with intense action and compelling drama beginning April 6 (Monday), featuring a bold take on systemic abuse that puts loyalty and sworn duty to the test.

Richard Gutierrez, Bela Padilla, and Gerald Anderson lead the Kapamilya series with Baron Geisler and Barbie Imperial.

The new action-drama is directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas, and Rico Navarro, with Erwin Tagle serving as action director. Written by Dindo Perez, Cenon Palomares, Jann Kayla Mendoza, and Shania Vonzel, it revolves around lives divided by circumstance and compelled into conflict by fate.

“‘Blood vs Duty,’ is about people who are supposed to be connected pero napaghihiwalay sila ng circumstances at hindi lang sila basta sila napaghihiwalay kungdi somehow merong malaking ginagawa yung destiny para paglabanin sila but actually it’s just a way para ma-resolve ang maraming problema,” explained Cenon.

Richard (Marcus), Bela (Lara), and Baron (Felix) play the role of government agents on a mission to mitigate rampant gun violence. Gerald is Jalil, a protector of a local fishing community, brother of Barbie (Jamilah), and beloved son of Datu Rahman, played by Jaime Fabregas.

Their two worlds will collide in a fight to crack down illegal firearms. Will the looming attack unmask the culprit or shield the real perpetrators? Will a long-buried secret trigger a war between them?

Also joining the action-drama series are Ejay Falcon, Rommel Padilla, Susan Africa, Bobot Mortiz, Bodjie Pascua, Malou Crisologo, and many more.

It is a project under ABS-CBN’s JRB Creative Production, the creator of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” “Darna”, “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin,” and “Sins of the Father” headed by Julie Anne R. Benitez and creative head Dindo Perez.

“Blood vs Duty” streams on Netflix beginning April 3 (Friday), on iWant starting April 4 (Saturday), and on primetime via ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live on April 6 (Monday), 8 PM.

For more details on “Blood vs Duty,” follow JRB Creative Production on Facebook, X (Twitter) (@JRBcreativeprod), Instagram (@JRBcreativeproduction), and TikTok (@jrbcreativeprod).For other updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and Tiktok or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR