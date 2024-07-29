`Bloodless’ drug war exceptions clarified

DAVAO City Police Office (DCPO) director, Colonel Hansel Marantan, clarified that the "bloodless" drug war mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should not be taken literally, as it can create confusion among Dabawenyos.

This statement follows Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 24, 2024, stating that illegal drugs could be eradicated without annihilation.

“I understand it. I remember this statement should not always be taken in absolute context.” Marantan said in a media interview, acknowledging the President’s commitment to a non-lethal approach.

He emphasized that there are exceptions to the directive, noting that force might be necessary when officers face serious resistance.

On July 23, Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) director PBrig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III affirmed their commitment to the President’s directive, emphasizing a bloodless approach to the drug war. He reiterated that police would use force in self-defense, citing Article 11 of the Revised Penal Code, which justifies such actions.

“We will not allow our policemen to be shot or stabbed without defending themselves,” Torre clarified. “Just because the President said ‘bloodless’ doesn’t mean the police can’t act in self-defense when facing threats.”

Torre highlighted the balance between following the President's order for a less brutal drug war and protecting law enforcement personnel during operations.

In his Sona, Marcos Jr. reported that the anti-drug campaign had recovered illegal drugs worth PHP44 billion from over 71,500 operations.

He noted that the bloodless approach adheres to the established '8 Es' of an effective anti-illegal drugs strategy, excluding extermination.

Approximately 97,000 narcotics suspects have been taken into custody, including over 6,000 high-value targets. The campaign has also led to the freezing of dirty money and assets worth over P500 million, with a drug conviction rate of 79 percent and a 32 percent reduction in drug-affected barangays. DEF