Blueberry discovered on Mount Apo

A NEW species of blueberry plant has been discovered in Mount Apo, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao).
The newly identified species is named Vaccinium fallax (V. fallax), which is derived from the Latin word meaning "deceptive" due to its resemblance to Vaccinium myrtoides (V. myrtoides). This is the main reason it was not immediately recognized as a distinct species.
The plant has a unique characteristic: it is a shrub that reaches the height of a two-year-old child at a minimum but can grow to the height of an adult human.
V. fallax grows alongside V. myrtoides, which is commonly known as wild berries, which are typically eaten by trekkers and mountaineers who traverse the boulder-strewn face of Mt. Apo's summit.
The new species can only be found in a small area of Mt. Apo, specifically in open regions near the summit. It is often seen growing on rhyolite boulders surrounding the sulfur vents of the volcano.
Due to its limited distribution, the species is considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The discovery of V. fallax was published in Phytotaxa and Magnolia Press by plant taxonomists led by Filipino researcher Maverick N. Tamaya and Texas-based researcher Peter W. Fritsch. They described V. fallax as having smaller leaves than V. myrtoides, detachable flower bracts, shorter flower stalks, a floral cup resembling an inverted cone, a triangular-shaped flower calyx, and pink or red urn-shaped flowers.
DENR-Davao has reminded trekkers and mountaineers planning to climb Mt. Apo to take care of the newly discovered species as well as the flora and fauna found along the various trails and campsites. The agency urged them to always adhere to the "Leave No Trace" principles.
“The discovery of 𝘝. 𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘹 is a testament to the crucial role of Mt. Apo’s geodiversity in shaping the endemicity and uniqueness of flora species in the Philippines’ highest point,” DENR-Davao said in their Facebook post on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP) is a protected area under Republic Act 9237, also known as the Mount Apo Protected Area Act of 2003, within the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992, as amended by RA 11038, the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018. MANP is aiming for inclusion in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage list, particularly as part of the Unesco Global Geopark (UGGP). RGP