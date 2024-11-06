Blueberry discovered on Mount Apo

A NEW species of blueberry plant has been discovered in Mount Apo, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao).

The newly identified species is named Vaccinium fallax (V. fallax), which is derived from the Latin word meaning "deceptive" due to its resemblance to Vaccinium myrtoides (V. myrtoides). This is the main reason it was not immediately recognized as a distinct species.

The plant has a unique characteristic: it is a shrub that reaches the height of a two-year-old child at a minimum but can grow to the height of an adult human.

V. fallax grows alongside V. myrtoides, which is commonly known as wild berries, which are typically eaten by trekkers and mountaineers who traverse the boulder-strewn face of Mt. Apo's summit.