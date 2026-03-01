BM Uy to Davao Light: Give urgent attention to Talikud, not just Igacos

DAVAO del Norte First District Board Member Al David Uy has called for immediate action to address the long-standing electricity crisis in Talikud Island, urging Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) to also prioritize reliable service to the area following its formal takeover of the power distribution system in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

Speaking during a special press conference on February 25, 2026, in Samal, Uy stressed that Talikud, renowned for its pristine coastline and thriving beach tourism, continues to endure daily brownouts lasting five to 10 hours.

“Talikud Island is suffering 5 to 10 hours everyday. Dugay na ni nagsugod. So hopefully matan-aw pud unta kung unsa man atensyon ang ihatag ninyo sa Samal. Dili lang ninyo pasagdan (This started a long time ago. So hopefully, you will also look into what kind of attention you can give to Samal. Please don’t just neglect it),” Uy said.

Uy emphasized that while Davao Light begins operations in mainland Samal, Talikud must also receive the same urgency, noting that the island plays a vital role in the city’s tourism-driven economy. Among its most visited attractions is Isla Reta Beach Resort, widely known for its white-sand beaches and clear waters.

A decade-long struggle

Residents and business owners say the power instability on Talikud is not new but part of a problem that has persisted for more than a decade under the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco), the previous power distributor in the area.

Historical complaints and media reports indicate that service reliability issues in Samal and nearby areas have stretched back several decades.

Consumers have repeatedly raised concerns about frequent and prolonged outages coupled with relatively high electricity rates.

Infrastructure limitations have also been cited, including an aging submarine cable reportedly installed in the 1980s that connects Samal to the mainland grid. Critics argue that the lack of major upgrades over the years contributed to recurring supply disruptions, particularly during peak tourism seasons.

Local tourism operators say the rotational outages have forced resorts to rely heavily on costly generator sets, driving up operational expenses and affecting visitor experience. Households, meanwhile, face disrupted daily routines, food spoilage, and limited access to essential services during prolonged blackouts.

Economic risks amid bridge development

Uy warned that failure to resolve the power issue could undermine the full economic potential of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (Samal Bridge), which is more than 50 percent complete as of 2026. The bridge is expected to significantly boost tourism, trade, and property development once operational.

As early as 2024, while he was still serving as mayor, Al David Uy estimated that the city was incurring annual losses ranging from P120 million to P150 million as a result of persistent and unreliable electricity service. He explained that the tourism sector accounted for roughly P50 million in foregone revenues each year, while local businesses suffered an estimated P30 million in losses. Households were likewise heavily affected, with economic impacts reaching about P50 million annually. In addition, he cited approximately P10 million in losses tied to public services and infrastructure disruptions, as well as around P20 million in setbacks to the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

Uy cautioned that these losses could quadruple once the bridge opens if power reliability is not significantly improved.

Legal basis for turnover

The transition of Samal’s power distribution system to Davao Light followed the issuance of a Writ of Possession by a Regional Trial Court in Panabo City earlier this year. The court order authorized Davao Light to assume control of the city’s distribution assets pursuant to Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded the company’s franchise area to include Samal.

The turnover covers all electric distribution infrastructure in the city, including poles, lines, transformers, and related facilities.

Hopes for reliable power

With Davao Light now at the helm, local officials and stakeholders are hopeful that modernization efforts and infrastructure investments will finally put an end to the prolonged outages that have hampered Talikud’s growth.

Uy reiterated that equitable service delivery is crucial, stressing that development must reach not only mainland Samal but also its island barangays, especially in Talikud as it continues to position itself as a premier beach destination not just in Samal and Davao Region but also in Mindanao. DEF