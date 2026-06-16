Bobet: A life bigger than the game

That is why news of Rene’s death hit hard.

The shock came on the same day Mindanao was rocked by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. But while the ground shook beneath us, his passing shook something deeper.

Drowning? Seriously?

The thought was difficult to process.

It was devastating not only for those of us who followed his basketball career but also for his teammates, coaches, friends, relatives, and especially his family.

At 18, the future should have been limitless.

Like many young athletes, Rene dreamed big—but more than anything, he dreamed for his family.