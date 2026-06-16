Bobet: A life bigger than the game

I never had a personal relationship with Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia.
Our interactions were limited to a press conference, a face-to-face interview, and a few chat exchanges after Davao Region’s historic gold medal in secondary boys basketball at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, where he was named Most Valuable Player. Looking back, I realize we never even took a photo together after that interview.
Yet for the past two years, I have had the privilege of chronicling his journey—from city and regional meets to the Palarong Pambansa and Davao’s gold-medal run at the 2025 Asean Schools Games in Brunei, where the team represented the Philippines. Much of that story came through Coach Jess Linus Evangelio, my constant source.
That is why news of Rene’s death hit hard.
The shock came on the same day Mindanao was rocked by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. But while the ground shook beneath us, his passing shook something deeper.
Drowning? Seriously?
The thought was difficult to process.
It was devastating not only for those of us who followed his basketball career but also for his teammates, coaches, friends, relatives, and especially his family.
At 18, the future should have been limitless.
Like many young athletes, Rene dreamed big—but more than anything, he dreamed for his family.
When he stepped onto the grounds of Ateneo de Manila University, a school Coach Jess said had long been his dream university, he carried more than athletic ambition. He carried the hope of giving his parents and siblings a better life.
He arrived in Manila on June 4.
By June 8, news of his death had spread across social media.
Before that heartbreaking turn, there was one final glimpse of the young man many had come to admire.
A video that circulated widely after his death showed how Rene responded after Davao failed to defend its Palarong Pambansa crown in 2026.
The loss hurt him deeply. The tournament was held in his home province of Agusan del Sur, and he wanted nothing more than to bring another gold medal home after helping secure Davao Region’s first-ever secondary boys basketball title in 2025.
But even in disappointment, Rene thought first of his teammates.
Instead of dwelling on the loss, he lifted them up.
“Heads up. Dili diri mag-stop atong future (Heads up. Our future does not stop here).
It was a simple message, but it captured who he was. Even while carrying his own disappointment, he chose encouragement over frustration. He reminded his teammates that no single game, tournament, or setback would define them.
Looking back, those words carry a different weight.
Rene believed in a future full of possibilities—not just for himself, but for everyone around him.
And yet, only days later, the young man who urged others to move forward would be gone.
I cannot begin to imagine the grief and confusion that followed for his parents. Their son left for Manila healthy, excited, and full of promise. Days later, they were told he would not come home alive.
How a team-building activity could end with the deaths of Bobet and his Nigerian teammate, Divine Adili, remains a question that continues to haunt many.
For a player as gifted as Rene, greatness seemed inevitable.
Yet in death, he somehow became larger than the dreams he carried.
Thousands came to his three-day wake at Ateneo de Davao University. Thousands more lined the roads from Davao City to Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, waiting for his funeral convoy—standing under rain and scorching sun, some until the early hours of the morning.
Most of them had never met him.
Many had never watched him play.
Yet they mourned him.
They grieved with his family.
They prayed for his coaches and teammates.
And they shared the heartbreak of a mother, Rovelyn, who treasured Bobet as one of God’s greatest gifts, just as she treasures each of her seven children.
On the first day of the wake and public viewing at Christ the King Chapel, I went alone.
Not as a journalist.
Not as someone covering a story.
But as a Filipino inspired by his achievements—and as a mother who simply wanted to offer condolences to another mother in deep grief.
A few minutes after paying my respects, I sat quietly inside the chapel.
Then his mother arrived, carrying a plate of food for her son. It was lunchtime.
She moved quietly, making sure everything was in order—checking the coffin, straightening details, tending to what she could before finally sitting on the same bench where I was.
I took that as my cue.
I stood, hugged her, and offered my condolences, holding back tears.
As the public viewing continued, people came one after another—handshakes, embraces, prayers, words of comfort.
The line did not seem to end.
Perhaps that says everything about who Rene was.
People remember his talent, yes.
But more than that, they remember the young man behind the trophies.
His love for family.
His drive to give them a better life.
His discipline on and off the court.
His kindness toward teammates and opponents alike.
His humility despite rising fame.
Those qualities became even clearer in the days after his passing.
Ateneo de Davao University later announced full scholarships for his six siblings, fulfilling one of the dreams he held closest to his heart. The university also committed to helping manage donations for the family and later named its covered court in his honor—the Rene Bobet Baterbonia Covered Court (RBBCC).
On June 5, Rene celebrated reaching 202,000 Facebook followers.
Today, that number has grown to nearly one million.
That is not just popularity. It is an impact.
It reflects how many people saw something in him worth following, admiring, and remembering—not just as an athlete, but as a son, brother, teammate, and human being.
For someone whose life lasted only 18 years, Rene left behind a legacy many spend a lifetime trying to build.
Thank you, Rene.
For the inspiration.
For the lessons.
For reminding us that greatness is not only measured in medals, but in the lives we touch.
Fly high, our forever MVP.