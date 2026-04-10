BOC confiscates ₱156.4-M smuggled cigarettes in Barmm

THE Bureau of Customs and other officials presented on April 9, 2026 ₱156.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Davao City, marking one of the largest confiscations so far this year, with most of the items seized in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Ariel F. Nepomuceno, commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), said the haul consisted of 182,821 reams of assorted cigarette brands discovered in two warehouses operating without the required import permits. The total estimated value of the seized goods reached ₱156,436,273.28.

Nepomuceno explained that the confiscated cigarettes were transferred and secured in Davao City to prevent any possibility of them re-entering the market.

“Dito lang natin inimbak sa [Davao City]. Itong mga ito upang mabantayan at masiguro natin ito ay hindi mailalabas at makikita pa sa merkado. Dito lang natin ito inimbak. Meron pang nakukuha sa Datu Odin Sinsuat ng Maguindanao,” he said during the presentation of the confiscated items in the Port of Davao.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact origin of the shipment, although Nepomuceno noted that past cases indicate that similar illicit products often originate from nearby countries such as Cambodia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The confiscation stemmed from enforcement operations conducted on January 6 and April 3, 2026, following intelligence reports that led to the issuance of Letters of Authority. The operations were carried out by the Port of Davao’s Enforcement and Security Service and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, in coordination with the Philippine National Police.

The first operation resulted in the seizure of 124,150 reams valued at ₱106.23 million and involved 10 respondents. The second operation yielded 58,671 reams worth ₱50.20 million.

When asked whether similar illegal shipments were being monitored within Davao City, Nepomuceno said only small quantities have been intercepted at checkpoints, stressing that the bulk of the confiscated goods did not originate from the city.

“Meron dito mga nahuhuli sa checkpoint, mangilan-ngilan din ‘yun, pero itong bulto na iuulat natin hindi galing ‘to sa Davao,” he said.

Disposal and transparency measures

Nepomuceno said the Bureau will ensure the destruction of the seized cigarettes through multiple methods, including crushing, shredding, and soaking, to prevent any chance of resale.

“Ganito, ang palaging ginagawa ng Bureau of Customs… sinasagasaan ito, dinudurog ng malalaking pison at pagkatapos ay binabasa… Ang instructions ko, gawin pareho para sigurado. I-shredder ‘yan… at basain pagkatapos upang masigurado tayo na hindi ito maibibenta,” he said.

He added that the destruction process will be livestreamed and witnessed by representatives from various government agencies, local government units, the Philippine Tobacco Administration, and brand representatives to ensure transparency and dispel allegations that seized goods are recycled back into the market.

Legal implications

The smuggled cigarettes violated Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act, and Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, particularly provisions covering unlawful importation and the absence of proper documentation.

The BOC-Port of Davao, under District Collector Maita Acevedo, reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying enforcement efforts to curb smuggling and protect government revenues.

Nationwide enforcement gains

Nepomuceno also highlighted the agency’s intensified anti-smuggling drive, reporting 147 successful operations against illegal cigarettes nationwide in 2026 alone, with a total value of ₱3.046 billion.

“Sa buong Pilipinas ngayong 2026, nagkaroon na tayo ng 147 successful operations laban sa illegal cigarettes… Ang kabuuang value nito ay ₱3.046 billion,” he said.

He added that combined figures from 2025 and 2026 reflect sustained enforcement efforts, with 317 operations conducted in 2025 alone, yielding ₱1.87 billion worth of confiscated cigarettes.

Across all categories of smuggled goods, including agricultural products, vehicles, and electronics, the BOC recorded 1,204 successful operations in 2025 with a total value of ₱61.7 billion. As of early 2026, authorities have already logged 404 operations amounting to ₱6.89 billion.

Revenue performance exceeds target

Despite global uncertainties, Nepomuceno reported that the Bureau has consistently exceeded its revenue collection targets in the first quarter of 2026.

“Maganda naman… noong Enero lumampas tayo ng ₱1.1 billion… noong February, kahit may Chinese New Year, lumampas pa tayo ng ₱700 million… at ngayong March… lumampas pa tayo ng ₱1.2 billion,” he said.

He noted that the agency posted nearly ₱3 billion in surplus collections against a ₱236 billion target, with about 45 percent of the excess revenue contributed by the Port of Davao.

Balancing mandate through modernization

Nepomuceno emphasized that the Bureau continues to balance its three core mandates: revenue collection, trade facilitation, and enforcement.

“Lilinawin ko, tatlo ang trabaho ng BOC… una, collection ng buwis; pangalawa, trade facilitation; at panghuli, enforcement,” he said.

He stressed that full digitalization and automation of customs processes remain key to improving efficiency, strengthening enforcement, and restoring public trust in the agency.

“We have to fully digitalize or automate the processes, 100 percent (of BOC),” he added. DEF