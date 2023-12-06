BOC joins Nat’l Consciousness Week against counterfeit medicine

TO safeguard the public against the hazards of fake medicines, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) participated in the National Consciousness Week Against Counterfeit Medicine 2023, held on November 24, 2023, at the Vivere Hotel Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The activity gathered leaders across national and international agencies, pharmaceutical industries, and various associations to strengthen collaboration, explore systems and processes integration, and enforce effective coordination among the public and private sectors and law enforcement agencies to combat the proliferation of counterfeit medicines in the country.

Among the attendees were the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to the Philippines, Dr. Rui Paulo de Jesus; Director General of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Samuel A. Zacate; House Chairperson on the Committee on Health, Honorable Ciriaco B. Gato, Jr.; and Director for Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Verne Y. Enciso, who represented Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, to name a few.

On behalf of Commissioner Rubio, Director Enciso stressed that: “At our borders, we stand guard against the illicit entry of goods into the Philippines. And as we continue to uphold our role, we will strengthen our institution’s efforts and reinforce cooperation with law enforcement agencies to curb all attempts to smuggle hazardous counterfeit medicines into the country.”

He likewise emphasized that “together, we can preserve the integrity of our healthcare system and, most importantly—protect public health and the lives of those we are sworn to serve.”

The BOC also reminds the public to be vigilant and to only purchase from trusted drugstores to make sure that the medicines they consume are safe and effective. PR