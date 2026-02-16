Body of Dabawenyo apprentice of ‘Trisha Kerstin 3’ retrieved

THE body of the 22-year-old apprentice from Davao City was among the latest to be recovered from the wreck of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, as the confirmed death toll in the Basilan sea tragedy rose to 57, authorities said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) identified the victim as Dave Kyle Punsalang, whose remains were retrieved on February 15, nearly three weeks after the vessel sank off Baluk-Baluk Island. According to authorities, Punsalang was still wearing his uniform and wristwatch when Coast Guard technical divers located him during sustained underwater search operations at the wreck site.

PCG spokesperson Noemie Cayabyab said the three bodies were found in the vicinity waters off Baluk-Baluk Island as part of continuing dive efforts.

“The Philippine Coast Guard technical divers recovered three cadavers during underwater operations in connection with the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 maritime incident,” she said. The three bodies were recovered at 11:27 a.m., 11:50 a.m., and 11:52 a.m., and were subsequently transported aboard BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401) for transfer to Zamboanga City for proper disposition and identification.

Punsalang’s family mourned his loss publicly, with his sibling JP Punsalang, vowing to seek justice for Kyle and the other victims.

In a social media post, he declared, “Di ko muundang hangtod dili makuha ang hustisya (I won’t stop until justice is served),” expressing the family’s determination to pursue accountability. The family described the young apprentice as a “hero” whose memory would endure.

The tragedy that claimed Dave Kyle’s life

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of January 26, 2026. The ferry had departed Zamboanga City late on January 25, bound for Jolo, when it encountered trouble at sea.

At around 1:50 a.m., the vessel reportedly sent out a distress signal before sinking approximately two to three nautical miles off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan.

Initial rescue operations were immediately launched by the Coast Guard, with support from other uniformed services and local responders, leading to the rescue of hundreds of passengers and crew in the first critical hours.

In the days that followed, search and retrieval efforts continued as divers worked to access sections of the submerged vessel. The fatality count steadily increased as more bodies were recovered from the wreck and surrounding waters.

As of the latest consolidated report from the PCG, 293 passengers and crew members survived the incident, while 22 individuals remain missing as of February 16.

Diving operations are set to continue as authorities attempt to locate the remaining missing persons.

Meanwhile, maritime investigators are pursuing a parallel probe into the circumstances surrounding the sinking, including vessel condition, compliance with safety regulations, and other possible contributing factors. Officials have yet to release a final determination on the cause of the disaster as families continue to await answers and justice.

SunStar has reached out to JP for comment regarding the incident, but as of this writing, no response has been received. Efforts to obtain his side of the story are ongoing. DEF