Body of flood victim found

AUTHORITIES have recovered the body of a 54-year-old construction worker who had been reported missing after being swept away by raging floodwaters during the recent heavy rains that inundated parts of Davao City, bringing an end to days of search and retrieval operations.

The victim, identified as Rolando Moncada Jose, a resident of Purok Rambutan, Barangay Talandang in Tugbok District, was found lifeless on July 25, 2026, beside a river in Purok 5, Sitio Luman, Barangay New Valencia, Tugbok District.

Police said the victim's body was discovered approximately three kilometers from the site where he was initially reported missing after being carried away by strong flash flood currents.

The recovery concluded the continuous search and retrieval operations launched after Jose disappeared during the height of the heavy rains triggered by the intensified Southwest Monsoon, locally known as Habagat.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) from the Regional Forensic Unit 11, led by Police Major Roldan M. Parreño, processed the area where the body was recovered.

Initial findings from the forensic examination indicated that Jose likely drowned after being swept away by the strong floodwaters. Investigators also observed multiple injuries on his body, which they believe were sustained after he fell along the steep embankment of a creek while being carried downstream by the rushing current.

Police found no indications of foul play.

The victim's son, Roland Pacquiao Jose, signed a waiver declining an autopsy.

According to the police report, the family stated that they were "no longer interested to pursue an autopsy since they were convinced that the victim's demise was purely an accident, with no apparent indications of foul play."

After the on-site investigation was completed, Jose's remains were turned over to Angel Funeral Homes.

The incident unfolded as Davao City continued to experience widespread flooding caused by days of persistent monsoon rains. Several low-lying communities were inundated, prompting rescue operations, forced evacuations, and the suspension of classes in affected areas as authorities monitored the worsening weather conditions.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), the Habagat-induced flooding affected more than 200 families, or over 900 individuals, from three barangays in Davao City.

Hundreds of residents sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers while relief assistance, including food packs and other essential supplies, was distributed by government agencies, public servants, and local authorities.

Meanwhile, the flooding's impact has prompted Barangay Los Amigos in Tugbok District to place the village under a State of Calamity following the severe flooding that struck the community Friday night.

Barangay officials said the declaration was approved after floodwaters affected an estimated 80 percent of the barangay's population, impacting nearly 3,000 residents. The measure allows the barangay government to immediately access and utilize its calamity fund to provide emergency assistance and other interventions for affected families. Barangay records showed that 55 families, or about 200 individuals, temporarily evacuated during the height of the flooding before returning to their homes the following day after floodwaters subsided.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) continues to warn that the enhanced Southwest Monsoon may bring intermittent moderate to heavy rains over parts of Mindanao, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in flood-prone and mountainous areas. Authorities continue to urge residents to remain alert, closely monitor official weather advisories, and evacuate immediately whenever necessary to avoid further casualties. DEF