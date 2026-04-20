Bohol extends aid to Davao Oriental

THE Provincial Government of Bohol has sent ₱3 million in cash donations to Davao Oriental to support the province’s recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Governor Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it will be used for rehabilitation efforts brought about by the damage caused by the double earthquake on October 10, 2025.

Dayanghirang added that the cash assistance will help in the recovery of affected communities and further strengthen rehabilitation programs in the province.

"Nagpamatuod kini nga bisan pa man sa kalayo, nagkahiusa ang mga probinsya sa pagtabang sa usag-usa sa panahon sa kalisdanan (This proves that despite the distance, the provinces unite to help one another in times of disaster)," the provincial government wrote in its Facebook page on April 19, 2026.

The donation was handed over on April 14 by Ryan R. Palma, administrative officer of the Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), to Gov. Dayanghirang.

The Provincial Government of Bohol also expressed its concern and solidarity with Davao Oriental, emphasizing its readiness to assist provinces affected by disasters as a symbol of unity and cooperation among Filipinos.

Aside from Bohol, several local government units and national agencies have extended assistance to the province, including a ₱2.7-million cash aid from Davao City and ₱158 million from the national government.

Additional aid came from the Department of Finance (₱900,000 total), the Land Bank of the Philippines (₱500,000 plus relief packs), and the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao (₱4 million worth of goods), along with ₱700,000 from the local Filipino-Chinese community.

To recall, Davao Oriental was heavily affected by the powerful double earthquake that struck on October 10, 2025. The earthquakes, with magnitudes 7.4 and 6.8, damaged 24,413 houses and destroyed 1,190. Meanwhile, infrastructure damage is estimated at ₱143.40 million.

As of October 2025, the number of affected families reached 362,789, equivalent to 1,511,854 individuals residing in 705 barangays across the Davao and Caraga regions. RGP