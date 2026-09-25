BOI eyes urban mining investment

THE Board of Investments (BOI) has advanced discussions with Singapore-based cleantech company BioMetallica on its planned investment in an integrated urban mining facility in the Philippines, as the government seeks to expand the country’s e-waste recycling capacity and attract sustainability-focused investments.

The discussions focused on solutions to recover valuable metals from discarded electronic products and industrial waste, while addressing gaps in the country’s recycling and resource recovery systems.

BioMetallica, a National University of Singapore spin-off established in 2022, develops technologies that recover precious and critical raw materials from feedstocks such as e-waste, spent autocatalysts, end-of-life solar panels and magnets.

During the meeting, BioMetallica Head for Strategy and Partnerships Filippo Colagrande said the Philippines has strong potential for recycling and urban mining because of its significant e-waste generation and growing demand for digital technologies and electronic devices.

The company said these conditions, coupled with the need for better collection systems and end-to-end recycling capacity, could support investments in advanced recycling infrastructure.

BioMetallica also presented its metal recovery technologies, which it said can help recyclers improve efficiency through onsite recovery, reduce export and logistics risks, and strengthen the competitiveness of recycling operations.

As it assesses its potential investment in the Philippines, BioMetallica is engaging local stakeholders in the recycling and materials recovery sector to explore partnerships for feedstock sourcing, processing and the development of an integrated urban mining facility.

The BOI, meanwhile, highlighted government initiatives supporting investments in resource efficiency, environmental sustainability and higher-value industrial activities.

The agency also said it continues to encourage investments in emerging industries that can strengthen supply chains and support the country’s transition to a greener economy.

The BOI said it remains committed to facilitating investments that create quality jobs, promote environmental stewardship and strengthen the Philippines’ competitiveness in strategic industries. PR