BOI meets Airbus to promote SAF and Aerospace Supply Chain Development in PH

The Board of Investments (BOI), led by Executive Director Evariste M. Cagatan, and Airbus, led by International Cooperation & Offset Director Alessandra Erre of Airbus SAS in Toulouse, France, and Sankaralingam Babu Gandhi, Head of Supplier Development APAC of Airbus Customer Services in Malaysia, held a roundtable discussion (RTD) with the Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines (AIAP) centered on advancing sustainable supply chain development in the Philippines at the BOI Main Office in Makati City on November 10, 2023.

Airbus, a global pioneer in the aerospace industry, operating in the commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense, and space sector, is actively working towards the decarbonization of aviation through sustainable supply chain solutions among others. The Philippines holds a pivotal role in Airbus’s Asia Pacific supply network, accentuating the significance of the collaborative efforts underway.

Before this RTD, the Airbus executives had also concluded a first roundtable meeting with the BOI, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Paris, the Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) last 8 November which focused on Airbus’ advocacy on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

As part of Airbus’ full commitment to Net Zero 2050 with targets aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C, one of their initiatives is to promote the use of SAF. Flying with 100 percent SAF reduces life cycle CO2 emissions by up to 85 percent. All Airbus aircraft are currently certified to operate on up to a 50 percent blend of SAF mixed with kerosene and Airbus has the ambition to achieve certification of 100 percent SAF by 2030.

Diverse SAF technologies exist, each utilizing different feedstock sources. Biomass—derived from renewable organic material sourced from plants and animals and various wastes and residues— is the primary feedstock option for SAF, encompassing used fat, oil, and grease, agricultural and forestry waste, and residues.

The two-day dialogue with Airbus evolved as a continuation of Trade Secretary Fred Pascual's engagement in Paris, France during the 10th Philippines-France Joint Economic Committee Meeting on June 19 of this year. This resulted in the visit of an Airbus delegation from France, Singapore, and Malaysia to support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) development and map out supply chain development and investment opportunities from 6-10 November 2023. The visit also included meetings with PATTS College of Aeronautics and UP Diliman to foster industry-academe collaboration and to pursue partnerships with startup incubators such as QBO Innovation Hub.

The collaborative efforts between the BOI and Airbus underscore a shared vision for advancing sustainable practices in the aerospace industry and solidifying the role of the Philippines as a key player in the global aviation landscape. PR