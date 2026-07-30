BOI promotes PH as digital infra hub at Southeast Asia summit

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Board of Investments (BOI) showcased the Philippines as an emerging destination for digital infrastructure investments during the Data Center and Power Southeast Asia Summit 2026 held July 8-9 in Bangkok.

The BOI joined the regional summit as part of its efforts to attract investments and strengthen partnerships in the data center and power sectors.

The event brought together hyperscale cloud providers, data center developers and operators, power utilities, renewable energy companies, engineering firms, technology providers, investors, financial institutions and government agencies to discuss the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

The BOI delegation was led by Infrastructure and Services Industries Service Director Annie Raganit, who joined industry leaders in discussions on regional trends, investment opportunities and developments shaping Southeast Asia’s digital infrastructure sector.

Participants highlighted the growing demand for digital infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digital transformation across the region. Discussions focused on the impact of these trends on data center expansion, power demand, energy security and long-term sustainability.

The summit also explored investment opportunities, evolving regulations, sustainability initiatives and the increasing need for reliable and renewable energy to support next-generation data centers and AI-enabled infrastructure.

Industry leaders identified several factors that increasingly influence investment decisions, including power availability, grid reliability, access to renewable energy, efficient permitting processes and a skilled workforce. They said countries seeking to attract large-scale digital infrastructure projects must align data center development with long-term energy planning and sustainability goals to remain competitive.

The conference also allowed participants to compare regional policies and best practices on AI-ready data center development, renewable energy procurement, advanced cooling technologies, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and power purchase agreement (PPA) frameworks.

The BOI said the insights gained from the summit will help strengthen the Philippines’ investment competitiveness, address infrastructure and energy challenges, and position the country as an emerging hub for digital infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and technology-driven investments in Southeast Asia.

Beyond the conference, the BOI, with support from the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Bangkok, held investment briefings with True Internet Data Center (True IDC) and B.Grimm Power Public Company Ltd.

During the meetings, BOI officials presented investment opportunities in the Philippines’ digital infrastructure sector and explored potential partnerships for data center development.

The discussions also covered the companies’ regional expansion plans, investment requirements and key considerations for entering the Philippine market, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to assisting prospective investors through investment facilitation and interagency coordination.

The BOI said it remains committed to promoting investments, supporting the growth of the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem and strengthening the Philippines’ position as an emerging data center hub in Southeast Asia. PR