BOI, PUP strengthen industry-academe partnership

THE Board of Investments (BOI) and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen industry-academe collaboration, develop a skilled workforce, promote innovation, and better align education with the talent needs of the country's priority industries.

The partnership supports the government's efforts to build an industry-ready workforce by aligning talent development, research and innovation with the requirements of key sectors and emerging industries.

BOI said the collaboration will also boost investment promotion by strengthening human capital, supporting industry-driven research and encouraging knowledge transfer between academia and industry—factors that help attract and retain investments in the Philippines.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said the agreement marks the start of a long-term partnership anchored on a shared vision for national development.

"Today's signing ceremony brings together two institutions with a shared commitment to shaping our future workforce as our country continues to attract investments and expand its industrial base. We must ensure that our industries have access to the skills, talent, innovative thinking, and research capabilities needed to remain competitive," Rodolfo said.

He said one of the BOI's priorities is ensuring that human capital development keeps pace with the needs of existing and emerging industries.

Through its Academe-Industry Matching (AIM!) program, the BOI works with educational institutions to align education and training with current and future industry skill requirements. The program aims to strengthen workforce development, support industry growth, and build a future-ready talent pool that advances the country's investment priorities. PR