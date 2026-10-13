Bombing survivor-established massage group wins 2nd place

THE Samahan Masahista ng Malita (Samam) was named first runner-up for the Best Dole- Assisted Livelihood Project (Group Category) at the 2026 National Kabuhayan Awards held on October 6, 2026, at Dusit Thani Grand Ballroom in Davao City.

The annual awards program recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exemplary contributions to the implementation of the Department of Labor and Employment’s (Dole) Integrated Livelihood Program, also known as the Kabuhayan Program. The awards also recognized outstanding Dole focal persons and regional offices implementing the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

Samama ranked second only to the national winner, Natalged A Lasam Cacao Sustainable Agriculture Cooperative of Region 2, for their Cacao Production, Processing, and Selling Project.

The massage therapist group based in Malita, Davao Occidental received a plaque of recognition and an P80,000 cash prize, while Natalged received a P100,000 cash prize and a plaque.

Samama was established by Mercy Bancil, a massage therapist who survived the deadly Roxas Night Market bombing in 2016 when she eventually relocated to Malita. Their group is composed of Tesda NC-II massage therapists.

The group provides massage therapy services while creating income-generating activities for the community.

“Bomb victim survivor po ako nung Roxas Night Market bombing, after nun bumuo ako ng grupo doon sa Malita,” says Bancil.

The group would be a recipient of a Dole Integrated Livelihood Project (DILP) for their Massage Services Project. On September 29, they were chosen as the regional winner for the Best Dole-assisted Livelihood Project, representing Davao Region in the 2026 National Kabuhayan Awards.

Bancil says they would use the cash prize to expand the group and services.

“Pandagdag puhunan sa aming asosasyon,” Bancil said.

“This prestigious national recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, resilience, and commitment of the Samama members in building and sustaining a successful livelihood project. From the community to the national stage, Samama has shown that with determination, teamwork, and the right support, a local livelihood initiative can achieve excellence and inspire others across the country,” reads the Dole-Davao Occidental office, congratulating the group for their achievement.

Dole Secretary Francis N. Tolentino, along with top labor officials, attended the ceremony where he personally handed the awards. The secretary paid tribute to the perseverance, hard work, and determination of the awardees in making their livelihood projects thrive and become achievers.

“The government provided livelihood, capital, and opportunity; yan po yung ginagawa ng Dole, yan po yung ginagawa ng iba’t ibang ahensiya (that is what Dole and the other agencies are doing), but government cannot manufacture perseverance, or distribute determination. This comes from the Filipino people themselves,” Tolentino said in his speech at the awards night.

Awardees

The national winner for the individual category in the Dole-Assisted Livelihood Project was John Warren Barberon from Region 5 for his Auto Repair Shop, which he started during the pandemic.

His victory shows how government livelihood assistance combined with hard work, perseverance, and entrepreneurial spirit can become a sustainable source of income.

“Ang binabalikan sa akin ng aking mga customer ay ang magandang serbisyo at produkto na aking ibinibigay. Tulad na lamang noong panahon ng pandemya, minsan ay hindi na po ako naniningil ng pambayad, lalo na sa mga tricycle driver na magpapahangin ng gulong, o magpapaayos minsan. Kaya’t sinabi ko na lamang po na ‘Lord, kayo na po ang bahala sa amin,’” Barberan recalled his livelihood journey.

(Customers return because of the good service and the products I provide. As I did during the pandemic. Sometimes I do not charge payment, especially to tricycle drivers – that is why I prayed, Lord, I entrust to you everything.)

Through the DILP, Barberton was able to procure equipment which helped improve his business.

Noli P. Garcia, president of the Natalged A Lasam Cacao Sustainable Agriculture Cooperative, conveyed their organization’s appreciation for the award, saying, “This honor shows what can be achieved when government support and community determination come together.”

From January to August 2026, the DILP assisted 41,449 beneficiaries through different livelihood interventions ranging from agriculture and fisheries, food production and processing, retail and trading, garments and tailoring, handicrafts and woodcraft, automotive services, coffee and cacao enterprises, livestock raising, agricultural inputs and supplies, tourism, wellness services, and other community-based enterprises. PIA DAVAO