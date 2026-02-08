Bong Duterte, FPRRD's brother, passes away at 71

THE Duterte family is mourning the passing of Benjamin “Bong” Duterte, the youngest brother of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who died on Friday, February 6, at the age of 71.

Family members, political allies, and close friends paid tribute to Bong Duterte, remembering him as a quiet yet steady presence within the family and during key political moments.

Vice President Sara Duterte publicly expressed her grief in a statement released on Saturday, February 7, thanking the public for their prayers and condolences while honoring her uncle’s wish for a private wake and burial.

“Tiyo Bong was one of the strengths beneath our wings during the 2025 national and local campaign planning and operations. His quiet leadership will be deeply missed as we look ahead to the 2028 elections,” the Vice President said.

She added that the family has taken comfort in their faith and requested that funeral arrangements be limited to family members and selected friends, in accordance with her uncle’s wishes.

The death of Bong Duterte was first announced by his cousin, Nitzkie Lopez Sadusta, through a Facebook post on Saturday. In her message, she paid tribute to his life and the bond they shared, remembering him for his warmth, laughter, and lasting impact on those around him.

Several political figures also extended their condolences to the Duterte family.

Senator Bong Go expressed his sympathies, joining the family in prayer and remembrance during what he described as a difficult time of loss. Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa likewise conveyed his condolences, honoring Bong Duterte’s memory and legacy.

Davao City Congressman Omar Duterte also issued a statement announcing the passing of his grand-uncle, describing Bong Duterte as a devoted grandfather and a respected brother to the former president. He said Bong Duterte lived a life marked by strength, character, and deep love for his family, adding that while his presence will be missed, his legacy will endure.

Bong Duterte had largely remained out of the public spotlight but was known within the family as a trusted adviser and source of support. He played a behind-the-scenes role during the 2025 national and local campaign preparations and was regarded as a stabilizing figure during politically challenging periods.

Last year, Bong Duterte visited his brother in the Netherlands amid international legal proceedings involving the former president, underscoring the close ties within the Duterte family. DEF