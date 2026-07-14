Bong Go aids indigent residents in Mati City

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go expressed support for the distribution of assistance to 981 indigent residents in Mati City, Davao Oriental, on Friday, July 10, as part of continuing efforts to help vulnerable sectors access immediate government support.

The beneficiaries included vendors, women, persons with disabilities, porters, and daycare workers, according to the event details. The activity sought to provide practical support to residents facing difficult circumstances.

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Mati City, maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala. Alam ko po na marami sa inyo ang nagsusumikap araw-araw para sa inyong pamilya. Sa abot ng aking makakaya, patuloy po akong tutulong para mailapit ang serbisyo sa mga nangangailangan,” Go said.

Through Go’s office, each beneficiary received grocery packs, snacks, shirt, and pen. Select beneficiaries received basketballs, volleyballs, shoes, a watch, a bicycle, and a cellphone.

The activity was attended by local officials and leaders, including Board Member Don Montojo, Board Member Jimboy Dayanghirang, Councilor Xander Alcantara, City Councilor Roger Pabio, City Councilor Junie Bardon, and City Councilor JR Pang.

Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also reminded residents that those in need of medical support may seek help through the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. The facility was launched on October 9, 2020 as the 86th Malasakit Center in the country.

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored. The program brings together concerned government agencies in one location to help poor and indigent patients reduce hospital expenses.

“Kung may sakit po kayo o may kapamilyang kailangang magpagamot, lumapit po kayo sa Malasakit Center. Ginawa po natin ito para hindi na mahirapan ang mga pasyente sa paghahanap ng tulong mula sa gobyerno,” Go said.

The senator also continues to support the establishment of Super Health Centers to improve access to basic healthcare in communities. In Davao Oriental, Super Health Centers have been identified in several areas, including Mati City, Lupon, Manay, Cateel, Boston, Caraga, San Isidro, Tarragona, and other localities.

Go said assistance programs must continue to reach ordinary workers and vulnerable sectors, especially those who need direct and practical help.

“Ang mahalaga po ay maramdaman ng ating mga kababayan na may gobyernong handang tumulong. Maliit man o malaki ang tulong, basta makakadagdag sa pangangailangan ng isang pamilya, mahalaga po iyon,” Go said.

He likewise thanked the people of Mati City and Davao Oriental, where he ranked first in the previous elections, saying their support continues to encourage him to work harder in bringing services closer to communities. PR