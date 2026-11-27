DAVAO Oriental’s long-standing electricity reliability problems have prompted renewed calls for government intervention, with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urging an investigation into recurring brownouts and the provincial business sector asking Congress to expand Davao Light and Power Company Inc.'s (Davao Light) franchise to cover the province.

The proposal to bring Davao Light into Davao Oriental gained traction in 2026 following a request from Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang Sr. for business-sector support for initiatives aimed at stabilizing the province's electricity supply.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Davao Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PCCI-Davao Oriental) subsequently called on Congress to extend Davao Light's legislative franchise to Mati City and the 10 municipalities currently served by the Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative Inc. (Doreco).

The issue was also raised during the November 24, 2026 Senate deliberations on the proposed 2027 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE), where Go called on government agencies to address recurring power interruptions affecting Davao Oriental and Bukidnon.

"Willing naman po magbayad 'yung mga kababayan natin basta mabigyan lang po sila ng maayos na serbisyo," Go said.

He reminded electric cooperatives that their franchises are privileges that come with an obligation to provide reliable service.

"I want to remind you that the grant of franchise is not a right, but a mere privilege," he said.

Go also raised concerns about outdated electricity infrastructure, including cables that he said had been in service for decades.

"Sana po'y matutukan n'yo ito at gawan ng paraan ang problema sa outdated cables. Decades old na po itong mga 'to," he said.

He said recurring brownouts have consequences beyond households, affecting businesses, tourism establishments, workers, schools, and other institutions.

"Domino effect po ito tuwing mayroong mga brownout," Go added.

Decade-old power reliability concerns

Complaints about Doreco's electricity services have been raised by local officials and residents for several years, with concerns involving recurring interruptions, voltage fluctuations, and the reliability of distribution infrastructure.

Doreco is the sole electricity distributor in Davao Oriental, serving Mati City and the municipalities of Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay, San Isidro, and Governor Generoso.

The cooperative was registered with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) on December 30, 1977, and holds a legislative franchise scheduled to expire on August 13, 2030.

In 2024, Davao Oriental First District Representative Nelson "JR" Dayanghirang filed House Resolution No. 1168, seeking a congressional inquiry into successive power interruptions within Doreco's franchise area.

The resolution directed the appropriate House committee to investigate the interruptions, with the objective of ensuring continuous electricity supply in the province.

It cited earlier regulatory findings involving Doreco's incomplete quarterly interruption reports for 2020 and its 2021 System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), which exceeded the allowable maximum under relevant Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) rules.

The resolution also referred to House Resolution No. 526, filed by Second District Representative Cheeno Miguel D. Almario in November 2022, which urged the NEA to assist Doreco in improving its services.

Governor seeks business-sector support for Davao Light entry

The proposal for Davao Light's entry became more explicit in 2026.

In its October 23, 2026 report, SunStar Davao said PCCI-Davao Oriental adopted Board Resolution No. 004, Series of 2026, during a special board meeting on September 28. The resolution was signed on October 2.

The business group urged the Senate and the House of Representatives to pass legislation extending Davao Light's franchise to Mati City and the municipalities currently served by Doreco.

The resolution followed a request from Governor Dayanghirang Sr. for business-sector support for provincial power stability initiatives.

PCCI-Davao Oriental cited frequent and prolonged brownouts, unannounced interruptions, low voltage, and power-quality issues that it said disrupted businesses, tourism establishments, households, and public services.

The chamber also called for safeguards for consumers and workers during any transition and urged energy agencies to accelerate improvements to the Maco-Mati 138-kilovolt transmission line.

It further asked the Mati City Government and municipal councils across the province to adopt supporting resolutions.

NEA records show performance deficiencies

Earlier NEA performance indicators cited in a Regional Development Council (RDC)-11 technical paper showed Doreco recording 21.49 interruptions per consumer annually under SAIFI and 790.90 minutes of interruption per consumer annually under the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Both figures were within the applicable on-grid standards cited in the assessment. However, Doreco recorded the highest interruption frequency and duration among the three electric cooperatives in the Davao Region covered by the comparison.

Nordeco recorded 12.65 interruptions and 689.14 minutes, while Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Dasureco) registered 8.72 interruptions and 355.88 minutes.

Doreco also recorded a 13.03-percent system loss, exceeding the 12-percent standard cited in the technical paper.

The same assessment identified financial and operational deficiencies in the cooperative's NEA monitoring records from 2021 to the first quarter of 2024. These included noncompliance with the cash general fund requirement and collection efficiency below the 95-percent standard in 2021 and the first quarter of 2024.

More recent NEA records showed that Doreco improved to Yellow classification in the second quarter of 2026, indicating compliance with four to six of the seven financial and technical parameters assessed by the agency.

It recorded an 89.42-percent energization level based on adjusted 2025 potential consumer figures.

The Yellow classification indicates improvement but does not mean that the cooperative has complied with all seven parameters or that recurring power interruptions have been resolved.

Doreco points to transmission constraints

Doreco has also cited transmission infrastructure as a major factor affecting electricity reliability in the province.

The cooperative identified delays in the NGCP's Maco-Mati 138-kilovolt transmission project as a constraint, saying a stronger transmission connection is necessary to improve voltage regulation and supply reliability.

It has also pointed to the need to rehabilitate and maintain its own distribution facilities while coordinating with NGCP and other power-sector stakeholders.

The distinction is important because NGCP operates the transmission network, while Doreco is responsible for distributing electricity within its franchise area. Problems originating from transmission facilities and those involving local distribution operations require different interventions.

In September 2026, the ERC approved Doreco's application for an additional 20/25-megavolt-ampere transformer at its Mati substation.

The P63.48-million project was intended to address anticipated increases in electricity demand, including the requirements of the incoming Gaisano Grand Mall.

The ERC's September 24 decision cited projections showing that the substation's loading could reach 80 percent in 2026 and 92 percent in 2027, potentially exceeding its rated capacity by 2030 without additional capacity.

Dayanghirang’s 2025 ultimatum

Before the 2026 franchise proposal, Gov. Dayanghirang had already pressed Doreco to address the province's recurring electricity problems.

During a power supply consultation on August 25, 2025, the governor directed the cooperative to resolve the recurring brownouts or face the possibility of being replaced by another power distributor by 2026, according to a report by Mindanao Journal published on August 30, 2025.

Local mayors also raised concerns about the effects of interruptions on their communities.

Governor Generoso Mayor Juanito Inojales said consumers had endured the problem for a long time, adding that brownouts affected business confidence and resulted in missed commercial opportunities in the municipality.

Baganga Mayor Laureano Taya also criticized the cooperative's services, saying interruptions affected consumers and business establishments. He reported that brownouts in Baganga occurred once or twice daily at the time.

Taya also questioned Doreco's explanation that landowners were preventing improvements to electricity lines.

The governor's 2025 ultimatum and the 2026 PCCI resolution show the continuing pressure on Doreco to improve its services. The latter, however, is a business-sector proposal for franchise expansion and should not be confused with a completed transfer of Doreco's franchise.

Economic implications

Davao Oriental's expanding economy has heightened the importance of securing a stable electricity supply, particularly for businesses and industries that depend on uninterrupted power to sustain their operations.

The province's economy grew by 6.6 percent in 2025, accelerating from 4 percent in 2024, with its gross domestic product reaching P64.28 billion, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Services, which include trade, accommodation, food services, and other business activities, expanded by 9.4 percent, while agriculture, forestry, and fishing grew by 3 percent. Mining and quarrying also recorded a 54.9-percent increase.

The expansion of these economic activities underscores the need for dependable electricity, especially for tourism establishments, commercial facilities, agricultural processors, and businesses operating in remote municipalities.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments require consistent power for lighting, refrigeration, water systems, communications, and other daily operations. Agricultural enterprises likewise depend on electricity for processing, storage, and maintaining the quality of their products.

However, recurring brownouts, voltage fluctuations, and unannounced interruptions have been among the concerns raised by local officials and business groups regarding Doreco's services.

During a power supply consultation in August 2025, Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang Sr. directed Doreco to address recurring brownouts or face the possibility of being replaced by another power distributor by 2026.

Go raised similar concerns during the Senate budget deliberations, saying that brownouts affect employment and the livelihood of residents.

"Importante po sa akin ang trabaho, pero 'pag may brownout naman po, apektado 'yung negosyo, apektado 'yung turismo, apektado rin po ang trabaho ng ating mga kababayan," he said.

DOE team expected to address concerns

During the November 24 proceedings, Go urged the DOE and NEA to coordinate with NGCP and Doreco to determine the causes of the recurring interruptions and identify measures to improve electricity services.

A representative during the proceedings said Energy Secretary Sharon Garin had spoken with Go and assured him that a team would be sent to address the concerns.

Go said consumers should receive reliable service while also emphasizing the need to protect the jobs of electric cooperative employees.

The proposed Davao Light franchise expansion remains subject to congressional action and the applicable regulatory processes. Doreco’s existing franchise covers Mati City and 10 municipalities and is scheduled to expire in 2030. DEF