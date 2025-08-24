Bong Go urges continued prayers, support for FPRRD at Davao rally

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go encouraged the public to continue praying for former President Rodrigo Duterte (FPRRD) during the “Limang Buwan, Isang Sigaw. Free Duterte!” event on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Coastal Road, Davao City.

Go thanked the supporters for their continued support and prayers for FPRRD. He said that he knows the people are still dismayed over the detainment of the former president, and he shares their sentiments.

He said that after working and being with FPRRD for several years, he knew the former president would not endure staying long in a foreign country, far from his family and his beloved country.

“Kahibalo man mo nga 80 years old na siya. Ang kanyang kaligtasan at ang kanyang kalayaan. Huwag po tayong tumigil, hindi lang Dabawenyo kung hindi buong Pilipinas po ipaglaban po natin si Tatay Digong (You all know that he is already 80 years old. His safety and his freedom. Let us not stop not just Davaoeños but the entire Philippines let us fight for Tatay Digong),” he said.

Go cited how FPRRD dedicated his service to the Filipino people during his presidency, and that the people were able to experience safe streets because of him.

Approximately 10,000 individuals participated in the commemoration of the fifth month of FPRRD in The Hague, Netherlands, as reported by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO). They also reported that the event ended peacefully with no untoward incident.

The event featured performances from Aila Santos and R2K, Wency Cornejo, Lazy Fat, Silent Santuary, and Isla Riddim.

Earlier, the defense team of FPRRD had once again formally requested his interim release from International Criminal Court (ICC) detention.

In the heavily redacted version of the “Renewed Request for Interim Release” dated August 18, 2025, Duterte’s lawyers, led by Atty. Nicholas Kaufman, reiterated their appeal, stating that they had submitted the request in accordance with the necessary conditions.

It can be recalled that the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I granted Duterte’s request to defer the decision on his appeal for interim release.

This followed after Duterte’s defense team requested to postpone the ruling until they had sufficient time to assemble the required information.

Duterte is currently detained at The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s war on drugs. RGP