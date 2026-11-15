Bong Go urges hassle-free rollout of Unified PWD ID System

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go called for the efficient, compassionate implementation of the Unified Persons with Disabilities Identification System (UPWDIS), emphasising the need to protect legitimate beneficiaries from unnecessary paperwork, repeated medical certifications, and barriers to accessing their legally mandated benefits.

“Wag na nating pahirapan ang ating mga kababayang may kapansanan. Marami na silang pinagdadaanang hamon sa araw-araw. Kung permanente naman ang kanilang kondisyon at may sapat nang dokumento, hindi na dapat paulit-ulit na pinapabalik sa mga opisina at pinapagastos para lamang mapatunayan ang kanilang kapansanan,” Go said.

His appeal follows the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA)'s November 4 announcement, which encouraged persons with disabilities nationwide to register under the unified digital identification system. The initiative seeks to consolidate PWD records into a secure national database, prevent fraudulent identification cards, and improve access to government-mandated privileges and benefits.

“Suportado natin ang digitalization para mas mabilis, maayos, at ligtas ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo. Pero siguraduhin natin na ang sistema ay madaling gamitin at hindi magiging dagdag na pasanin. Ang mga tunay na PWD ang dapat unang makinabang sa pagbabagong ito,” Go emphasized.

Under NCDA Administrative Order No. 001, series of 2026, the unified system provides lifetime ID validity for persons with permanent disabilities, while IDs for persons with non-apparent disabilities are subject to revalidation every five years. Holders of valid and unexpired physical PWD IDs generally need not submit another Certificate of Disability, as their existing documentation may be used for registration, subject to verification when necessary.

Go's advocacy is reflected in his co-authorship of Senate Bill No. 1405, which seeks to institutionalize lifetime validity for PWD identification cards issued to persons with permanent disabilities. The senator emphasized that individuals with lifelong conditions should be spared from repeated medical examinations and administrative procedures that create additional expenses and inconvenience.

“Kung panghabambuhay na ang kapansanan, dapat panghabambuhay na rin ang bisa ng kanilang PWD ID. Hindi makatarungan na taon-taon o paulit-ulit silang gagastos sa pamasahe, medical certificate, at iba pang requirements. Dapat gobyerno ang nagpapagaan ng kanilang buhay,” Go stressed.

The senator also urged local government units, through their Persons with Disability Affairs Offices and City or Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices, to ensure accessible registration procedures, including mobile and assisted services for applicants with mobility difficulties and those residing in geographically isolated communities. He likewise emphasized the need to protect registrants' personal and medical information.

As a health reforms crusader and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has consistently supported initiatives that improve access to healthcare and social protection for vulnerable Filipinos. He principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, and filed SBN 677 to provide more accessible voting arrangements for senior citizens, pregnant women, and PWDs.

“Ang pakiusap ko sa NCDA, DSWD, DILG, at ating mga LGU, gawing simple, mabilis, at maayos ang proseso. Siguraduhing walang PWD na mawawalan ng benepisyo dahil lamang sa kalituhan o aberya sa pagpaparehistro. Unahin natin ang kanilang kapakanan, protektahan ang kanilang mga karapatan, at bigyan sila ng serbisyong may malasakit,” Go concluded. PR