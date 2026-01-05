Bookbed gets you writing

LAST September 6, 2025, I found myself at Plan B Café in Mabini—finally! Bianca Delgado and Batet Sentilanosa, the café’s owners, had been inviting me for weeks to drop by and put my books on their community shelf. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect because that day, Bookbed was holding their event, From Blank Pages to Breakthrough.

Bookbed’s very own KB Meniado, writer and editor, welcomed everyone with warmth and encouragement. The event was designed for budding writers, but even with my many published books, I was excited to be part of it — not just as an attendee, but as a helping hand, ready to answer questions and share my experiences.