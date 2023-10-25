The Department of Agriculture-High Value Crops Development Program (DA-HVCDP) aims to boost durian production by distributing high-quality planting materials and expanding the fruit's cultivation by 2023 through the First Philippine Asia Durian Summit.

DA-HVCDP Director Gerald Glenn F. Panganiban, in a media interview on Wednesday, October 25, at the SMX Convention Center, said that the summit aims to increase the durian yield while maintaining its quality through the promotion of sound agricultural practices.

Panganiban said the summit serves as a vital platform for stakeholders to collaborate and coordinate their efforts. He said, "It’s very important, it's a venue where stakeholders can come together and really mag face to face tayo ngayon at mag coordinate ano ba yung pwede nating complementation sa isa’t-isa not only sa government but even, of course, the private sector (It’s very important, it's a venue where stakeholders can come together and meet face to face and coordinate on what compliments each other, not only in the government but even, of course, the private sector).”

He said that it's under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to support not only staple crops like corn and rice but also high-value crops such as durian.

Similarly, Durian Industry Association of Davao City (DIADC) President Emmanuel S. Belviz, in his speech, said the summit provides a forum for local and international durian industry stakeholders to convene and exchange ideas. He emphasized the pivotal role of collaboration, stating, “Collaboration plays a crucial role and this initiative highlights the significance of cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderosa-Abubakar also said the event also serves as a venue to share insights and perspectives from international and local durian exports.

She attested to the superior quality of the Philippine durian variant compared to neighboring countries. “Personally I have traveled to many of our Asean neighbors and I can confidently say na iba talaga ang durian ng Pilipinas (I have traveled to many of our Asean neighbors and I can confidently say that the durian of the Philippines is at a different level).”

This marks the inaugural three-day durian summit in the Philippines, from October 25 to 27, 2023. Some 1,500 delegates from durian associations, cooperatives, and government agencies are participating in the conference.

Aside from facilitating networking, the summit aims to commemorate the successful export of Philippine Durian to China on April 6, 2023.

It features exhibits, sessions, and an open forum to enhance the global competitiveness of durian farmers and stakeholders. It will showcase the latest equipment, best practices, and advancements in durian production and farming techniques. RGP