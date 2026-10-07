Born to Be Wild marks 19th anniversary

FOR nearly two decades, Born to Be Wild has brought viewers closer to the Philippines’ wildlife and natural heritage. This October, the award-winning wildlife program celebrates its 19th Anniversary with a special series airing every Sunday on GMA. Doc Ferds Recio and Doc Nielsen Donato journey to remote offshore frontiers, exploring fragile ecosystems and witnessing firsthand the changes brought by a changing climate.

Born to Be Wild journeys to two vital marine frontiers-–the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea and Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in the Sulu Sea, exploring marine ecosystems that sustain wildlife and communities while facing growing environmental threats and pressures.

For its anniversary, Doc Ferds and Doc Nielsen reflect on how their journeys with Born to Be Wild have deepened their appreciation for the country’s marine ecosystems and strengthened their call to protect them.

“[My journey with Born to be Wild] reminded me na ang dami pa rin nating hindi alam about our own seas and the wildlife that lives there. Every expedition teaches me something new, and that’s what keeps the work exciting even after all these years,” shares Doc Ferds.

“[As one of the hosts of Born to Be Wild], I learned that there is still so much to discover in our marine frontiers. But it’s sad that our beautiful marine wildlife is in danger of getting destroyed. I wish Filipinos will understand that our marine frontier is not only a source of food and livelihood, but it is also essential to our survival. So whatever happens to it will affect us,” says Doc Nielsen.

The anniversary special begins on October 4 with “Laban ng ating Karagatan: Ito ang ating Yaman,” where Doc Ferds and Doc Nielsen explore Tubbataha's rich marine ecosystems and the remote Lawak Island. In Tubbataha, Doc Ferds witnesses the abundance of marine life and the reef’s vital role in sustaining Philippine seas, with ocean currents carrying fish larvae to fishing grounds across the country.

On Lawak Island, Doc Nielsen documents how migratory and resident seabirds survive extreme heat and scarce freshwater alongside soldiers guarding our maritime boundaries. The episode highlights the importance of protecting the Philippines’ waters, which sustain wildlife, communities, and the country’s future.

On October 11, the anniversary special then takes us to “Laban ng ating Karagatan: Para sa Kalikasan,” as Doc Ferds returns to the heart of the Sulu Sea, where marine park rangers spend weeks in isolation protecting Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He takes one of his deepest dives yet, coming face-to-face with some of the reef’s biggest residents—from Tiger Sharks and Hammerheads to Manta Rays and Whale Sharks.The journey continues on October 18 with “Laban ng ating Karagatan: Ito ang Ating Pag-asa.” Doc Nielsen travels to Pag-asa Island, home to a resilient community of over 400 Filipinos and the only inhabited island among the seven islands and two reefs of the Kalayaan Island Group. He reveals how the community’s survival is closely tied to the health of the surrounding coral reefs.

Doc Nielsen likewise documents how Filipino families struggle to endure as foreign vessel incursions, destructive fishing practices, and restricted sea access threaten the reefs that sustain their daily food supply and livelihood.

On October 25, the final week of the anniversary special presents, “Laban ng ating Karagatan: Para sa Kinabukasan,” Doc Nielsen and Doc Ferds uncover the challenges facing marine wildlife and fragile ecosystems. Back in Lawak Island, Doc Nielsen discovers seabirds weaving plastic waste into their nests, highlighting how marine pollution has reached even the country’s most remote borders.

In Tubbataha, Doc Ferds encounters the territorial Titan Triggerfish, whose feeding habits help keep the reef’s corals healthy and resilient. The episode reminds us of the importance of protecting not only the country’s borders but also the people, wildlife, and ecosystems that depend on our waters, whose health will shape the country’s future.

Don’t miss the Born to Be Wild 19th Anniversary Special, airing all Sundays of October at 9 a.m. this October on GMA.

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