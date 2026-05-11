Born to Shine releases original songs

GMA Network’s high-rating musical drama series, Born to Shine, is sharing its original songs to the world.

The Born to Shine OST Volume 1 is out now on all digital streaming platforms, offering inspirational and meaningful music produced by GMA Playlist.

The mini album includes songs performed by some of the star-studded cast of Born to Shine. First on the list is Runaway by NIXI, one of the show’s girl groups, composed of Olive May (as Megan), Aaliyah De Gracia (as Tiffany), Angelika Santiago (as Rami), and Chloe Redondo (as Gabby).

Meanwhile, This is our Time is a song performed by Born to Shine’s very own YUMI including Zephanie (as Jeni), Gaea Mischa (as Nancy), Naya Ambi (as Alfea), Mitzi Josh (as Yuna), and Olive May.

The lead star of the series, Zephanie, also has two solo songs on the OST album titled Aking Liwanag and Ang Kwento Ko, showcasing the actress-singer’s vocal prowess.

Veteran actress and singer Vina Morales, who plays the role of Dara, also has an emotional single titled Sandali. The show’s leading man, Michael Sager (as Nate), also brings kilig with the song, May Gusto na Ako Sa’yo.

Stream the Born to Shine OST album on all digital streaming platforms. Don’t forget to also catch the series on GMA Afternoon Prime from Mondays to Saturdays at 2:30 p.m.

For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com. PR