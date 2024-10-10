Borussia Dortmund celebrates 10 years of international presence in Asia

Dortmund, Germany – Borussia Dortmund is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its first international office in Singapore.

Over the past decade, this strategic expansion has significantly contributed to the club’s global outreach and engagement, fostering a deeper connection with fans, the media, and partners across Asia. Since its inception in 2014, the Singapore office has been instrumental in executing numerous projects within the region in collaboration with local colleagues and Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) responsible for connecting football fans worldwide. These initiatives have raised BVB’s profile in Asia and spread the club’s values and spirit far beyond Germany’s borders.

Milestones

Establishing the Singapore office marked a pivotal moment in BVB’s history, highlighting the club’s commitment to international growth and community building. Over the years, the office has spearheaded various successful campaigns, including youth development programs, fan

engagement activities, and commercial partnerships. The club hired a local Dr Sureshwaran Letchmanan, a native Singaporean, who will lead the club’s ambitions and further develop the brand in the region. Since its opening in 2014, the Singapore office has secured various partnerships and activities in more than fifteen (15) different countries in Asia, among them first-team tours, legend matches, fan club gatherings, and viewing parties as well asestablishing BVB in markets such as Mongolia, Laos, and Cambodia.

One of the standout achievements was the “Virtual Asia Tour” in 2020 during the COVID-19 era, as Borussia Dortmund had to act responsibly and simultaneously wanted to be there for the club’s international fans. BVB was the first international club to run and create an event where physical activity was not allowed, yet still reached many people with this creative virtual initiative. This inspired the club to strengthen its digital communications from Dortmund to Asia in close cooperation with the Asian offices in Singapore and Shanghai.

Strengthening ties

The collaboration with Bundesliga International has further amplified BVB’s presence in Asia. Joint efforts have led to the organization of high-profile events, such as The Bundesliga Dream, an initiative that offers local Asian players the chance to train at top Bundesliga academies; Bundesliga Experience, an initiative that aims to engage football fans across the region

with a variety of events; and several first-team Asia Tours, bringing the excitement of German football to fans in the region. These events have been pivotal in showcasing the Bundesliga’s competitive spirit and BVB’s unique brand of football.

Looking ahead

As Borussia Dortmund celebrates this significant milestone, the club remains committed to its vision of expanding its footprint in Asia. Plans are already underway to introduce new initiatives that will continue to engage and inspire fans. Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia

Dortmund is proud of this milestone and says, “Celebrating a decade of excellence, teamwork, and remarkable achievements, our Asia office in Singapore is a testament to our unwavering commitment and global vision. With a presence now in more than 15 countries across Asia Pacific, we have expanded our horizons and created countless

wonderful memories and stories along the way. Here’s to the incredible journey we’ve shared and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

Dr Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of BVB Asia Pacific, added, “Over the past 10 years, we've had the privilege of witnessing the tremendous growth of BVB’s presence in Asia. The journey has been filled with memorable experiences, from building strong partnerships to

engaging with passionate fans across diverse cultures. Our success in the region is a testament to the dedication of our local teams and the deep connection we share with our supporters. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue pushing boundaries, fostering new relationships, and bringing the spirit of BVB to even more Asian communities.