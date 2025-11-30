Bounty for Bucol’s killers growing

THE reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailants behind the killing of Barangay Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr. of Digos City continues to rise as more national and local officials step forward with financial pledges.

The bounty first surged on November 26 after Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas each committed P1 million. A day later, Davao Occidental Representative Claude Bautista added another P1 million, followed by Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who also offered his own contribution.

As of November 30, the Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office pegged the confirmed total amount at P4 million.

Reports claiming that Bucol’s father has pledged an additional P1 million remain unverified as of this writing.

Bucol, the outspoken barangay captain of Tres de Mayo, was shot dead on Tuesday night, November 25, while livestreaming on Facebook, a killing that shocked residents and fueled intense speculation online.

The barangay official, known for taking strong and often controversial political stances, had repeatedly claimed he was receiving death threats. His commentaries frequently defended Governor Cagas while criticizing certain officials in Sta. Cruz and Digos City.

Moments before the shooting, a resident approached Bucol to return a lost wallet and ID. After the killing, social media users circulated old photos from 2020, hinting at a possible connection between the wallet’s owner and a politician previously criticized by Bucol, speculation police have not confirmed.

Bucol, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family and a known PDP–Laban ally, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Philippine National Police has since launched an intensive manhunt for the assailants. Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered police in Davao del Sur and neighboring provinces to mobilize tracker teams, coordinate intelligence-sharing, and pursue every lead.

Police units are operating around the clock, reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and sweeping possible hideouts linked to persons of interest. Barangay intelligence networks have also been activated to help identify both the gunman and the alleged mastermind.

In the wake of the killing, several top local officials publicly distanced themselves from online insinuations linking them to the crime.

Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas condemned the attack and denied any involvement, while Sta. Cruz Mayor Tata Sala also expressed support for a full investigation. Governor Cagas dismissed allegations circulating on social media tying her to Bucol’s death, calling them “baseless” and urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with credible information that may help solve the case. With the bounty significantly increased, investigators hope more witnesses will step forward.

Police vowed that all leads, political, personal, or otherwise remain under scrutiny as the investigation continues. DEF