Bouquet prices soar as Valentine’s nears

THE cost of romance is climbing at Bankerohan Public Market, where sources of flowers from different areas in Davao City and the region usually converge, as vendors begin marking up flower prices ahead of Valentine’s Day, reflecting the annual surge in demand for bouquets and gift items.

As of February 11, 2026, retail prices of popular blooms have already increased, with vendors reporting hikes ranging from ₱50 to ₱100 compared to regular rates. Further adjustments are expected as February 14 approaches.

Among the most sought-after flowers, pink and red roses are now priced at ₱450 per dozen. Gypsophila sells for ₱200 per bunch, while lilies are at ₱300 per bunch. Carnations and statice are both priced at ₱250 per bunch, and sunflowers are selling for ₱150 each.

Other available varieties include misty (white and blue) at ₱200 per bunch, stargazer lilies at ₱280 per bunch, and gerberas at ₱250 per bunch. Million-star bunches are available for ₱150, while individual tulips are priced at ₱250 each.

Beyond loose flowers, customized bouquets, whether made from fresh or artificial flowers, range from ₱450 to ₱1,000. Vendors charge an additional ₱250 for labor on special designs. Ready-made bouquets, along with other popular Valentine’s Day gift items such as chocolates and stuffed toys, are also being sold within the ₱250 to ₱1,000 price range, depending on size and presentation.

Vendors attribute the increase to heightened seasonal demand, a common trend in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day.

With just a day remaining before the occasion, sellers anticipate continued price adjustments as last-minute buyers flock to the market.

“Mas mutaas pajud ni siya [samtang] magkaduol” (It will probably go up more as Valentine's Day gets closer), one vendor said during an interview.

He added that flower prices are increasing, with roses typically selling for ₱12 per stem now being sold at ₱450 per dozen, with vendors mostly retailing them by the dozen rather than individually.

Despite the rising costs, market activity has begun to pick up and offer a variety of products for the valentines, signaling what vendors expect to be brisk sales through the weekend.

“Naa pud mi mga artificial flower bouquet sir, mga teddy bears. Usahay kana nalang man ang paliton sa customer kay medjo makabarato-barato sila. (We also have artificial flower bouquets, sir, and teddy bears. Sometimes customers opt for those because they're a bit cheaper),” the vendor added. LYKA SONGALING AND JUSTINY SAYSON, DNSC INTERNS