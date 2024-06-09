Boy Abunda ventures in songwriting, drops LGBT-themed EP

THE King of Talk enters a new era as he’s set to launch an album this Pride Month dedicated to tell the stories of struggles, hopes, and aspirations of the LGBTQ+ community

Titled as “Say it Clear, Say it Loud,” it will feature six songs in an extended play (EP) with its first song, Bilang, released Friday, June 7. The album is touted as the first LGBTQ-themed album in the Philippines. Other songs are to be released every Friday of June.

“Wala naman sa plano ito. But what’s interesting was parang lahat na lang tumama sa tamang panahon, everything fell into its right place. I suddenly just wanted to write songs,” he shared.

Abunda started this passion project in 2019. It underwent several setbacks especially with the pandemic situation years ago. He was very hands-on with the project as the overall composer and producer with the help of award-winning composer Jonathan Manalo.

Why pursue music

As the country’s top TV host, one would wonder what made him venture into a different industry with a completely different ball game.

The award-winning host has one word in mind as an answer - legacy.

“I must admit na — kanina nahirapan ako sabihin ito — but I’m going for legacy. Ano ba ang contribution na nagawa ko sa LGBT community? Wala akong palpable na bagay na masabi na ito ang aking nagawa. Wala talaga, except for doing what I do, which is teach at school and do television shows,” he said.

The King of Talk also reflected on the various issues confronting the community including the SOGIE Bill that is yet to see the light in Philippine laws.

But instead of dealing with these issues in traditional ways like debates, Abunda has thought of music and dance as tools to tell stories and have a positive impact in the community.

“I wanted more presence, I wanted to be heard and seen more in certain spaces like legislative houses. Bakit di natin gamitin ang kanta, maaring sayaw at sumubok tayo kasi doon hindi polarizing. May mensahe ang kanta, but we don’t have to debate about anything, about terminology, about whatever, about gender,” he emphasized.

“I am also doing this for the younger generation, ayoko isang araw sabihin nila na, si Tito Boy walang ginawa, parang nakakatakot,” he said.

‘Bilang’ explained

As the album’s first released single, ‘Bilang’ performed by THREE (Anton Raven Saga), is a song dedicated to call members and allies to unite and fight for their birth rights.

“Naniniwala ako that data is power. Kung malalaman natin ang LGBT people in this country, and go to the senate and say, ‘Mga senador, pitong milyon po kami. Gusto niyo ho bang pakinggan kami?” he said clarifying that this is not to pressure others to come out.

“Pride is a celebration, and a protest — a call to be seen, heard, included, and accepted into spaces that once tried to erase the very essence of who we are,” read the single’s description in all streaming platforms.

The song, which Abunda wrote and conceptualized, was also made possible by music composer Miguel Gabriel Umali, arranger Theo Mortel, vocal arranger Jerwin Nicomedez, master mixer Gabriel Taladtad, recorder Jess Fermino, and record Producer Jerwin Nicomedez.

Other songs to be released that are part of the album are “Ideal World” and “Say It Clear, Say It Loud”. The upcoming album is co-produced with Star Music.

Abunda underscored that the music they are making is not just for the LGBTQ but for everyone.