Boy in Samal incident to undergo counseling, community service

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy caught on video verbally harassing a foreign tourist at a popular cliff-diving spot in Samal will undergo counseling and community service as part of a rehabilitation program of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

This comes after a meeting on Tuesday, August 26, between Island Garden City of Samal Mayor Toto Reyes and the minor’s family, following the resurfacing and viral spread of the video this month. Although the incident occurred in November 2024, it has only recently drawn widespread attention, sparking online discussions on youth behavior and the importance of responsible tourism.

In the video, uploaded by England-based travel vlogger Josh on his YouTube channel The Journey of Josh, the tourist recounted being threatened and insulted in Bisaya by a local man who falsely claimed to be actor Joshua Garcia.

The man demanded money, mocked the vlogger’s inability to swim, and even threatened to “lumson” (drown) him.

The vlog, titled “Sometimes It’s NOT Always Fun in the Philippines! | Samal Island,” has since garnered nearly 100,000 views.

Josh praised the island’s beaches and snorkeling sites but described the confrontation as his only negative experience in Mindanao.

Mayor Reyes, visibly frustrated by the incident, condemned the behavior as damaging to the city’s reputation and tourism industry.

“We will not tolerate actions that tarnish the image of our city,” he said, urging residents to help identify the individual when the video first went viral.

Following the identification of the teenager, the CSWDO announced it would implement interventions in accordance with Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, which prioritizes rehabilitation over punitive measures for minors in conflict with the law. The program includes spiritual counseling and three months of community service within the boy’s barangay.

The minor and his family have since apologized to both the tourist and the public. City officials emphasized that the response reflects Samal’s commitment to a restorative approach to justice, focusing on behavioral change and community accountability rather than punishment.

Tourism authorities also reassured visitors of the city’s safety and hospitality, underscoring ongoing efforts to promote responsible tourism and protect Samal’s reputation as one of Mindanao’s top travel destinations. DEF