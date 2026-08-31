BPI highlights growth in Mindanao, celebrates 175th anniversary

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the first bank in the Philippines and the oldest in Southeast Asia, continues to grow alongside communities in Mindanao as it celebrates its 175th anniversary since its founding on August 1, 1851.

BPI established its fifth branch in Davao in 1952, marking an early milestone in its expansion beyond Manila. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank has grown its Mindanao footprint to 74 BPI branches, 91 BanKo branches, 12 Legazpi Savings Bank (LSB) branches, and 639 Agency Banking partner stores, bringing banking services closer to more Filipinos across the region.

Through its branches and partner network, BPI continues to make banking services more accessible across Mindanao while evolving with the needs of its customers. In 2025, BPI opened its first Prime Phygital branch in Mindanao at Azuela Cove in Davao City, bringing together digital banking capabilities and personalized, face-to-face service.

BPI is also advancing its sustainability efforts in the region. Of the 17 BPI branches nationwide equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, four are in Mindanao, located in Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

“Mindanao has been an important part of BPI’s journey for more than seven decades. As we celebrate 175 years, we are proud to continue growing with the communities we serve, while doing more to make banking more accessible and relevant to their everyday needs,” said Cathy Santamaria, BPI Chief Customer and Marketing Officer.

From its first branch in Davao to its expanding network of branches, partner stores, and digital-enabled banking spaces today, BPI continues to bring its 175-year legacy into the communities of Mindanao while looking ahead to the future. PR