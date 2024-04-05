BPI’s Sustainability Communications Campaign wins at PR Awards 2024

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) won the bronze award at Marketing-Interactive’s 11th Annual PR Awards 2024 in Singapore, besting 18 other entries under the Best PR Campaign: Banking/Financial Services category. The bank was recognized for its Sustainability Awareness Month program in June 2023.

Presented by Marketing-Interactive, the PR Awards is the definitive awards programme for PR practitioners on both the client and agency side. Designed to recognize outstanding work in the PR and communications industry across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania regions, the awards feature 40 different categories, reflecting the diverse industry verticals and disciplines across the public relations spectrum. For this year, the PR Awards received over 400 entries from eligible participating regions.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as among the outstanding programs at this year’s PR Awards. This recognition further affirms BPI’s excellence in pioneering programs that impact the people and planet sustainably, aligned with our vision to help build a better Philippines – one family, one community at a time,” said Elena Torrijos, BPI Head of Public Affairs and Communications.

Aligned with BPI’s Sustainability Strategy, the Sustainability Awareness Month celebration featured the Green and Beyond Sustainability Fair in Glorietta and a blend of activities crafted to engage the target audience and inspire them to do more in living a more sustainable life. The mounted activities during the event raised awareness of the bank’s environmental, digital, and financially inclusive products and services among the public.

Moreover, BPI’s #FinancialEducationFridays public service awareness campaign was a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media category. This ongoing campaign disseminates fundamental banking and financial management concepts through the bank’s social media accounts.

“In an era where digitalization has reached its peak, our mission goes beyond merely granting clients access to their accounts. We are also committed to empowering and educating them to navigate the digital space securely, ensuring that they safeguard their online presence against emerging threats and vulnerabilities,” Torrijos added. PR