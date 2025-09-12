‘Brader’ vows to leave social media for 1 month

DABAWENYO content creator Crist Brian Oncada, popularly known as “Brader,” has announced that he will refrain from posting on social media for one month. During this period, he will attend psychiatric consultations with his mother to better understand himself and his actions, and will take part in activities organized by the Muslim community — such as assistance and feeding programs — to show respect and support.

This comes after Oncada issued a public apology for his controversial “baboy na halal” remark online, vowing to be more responsible before speaking.

“I sincerely apologize for the post I made, which offended members of the Muslim community,” he said on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Oncada said he understands that his actions were inappropriate and caused pain, and that he “takes full responsibility” for them. Moving forward, he added, he would be more mindful of his words and behavior, and think carefully before speaking. He emphasized that, as a “true Dabawenyo,” he would practice respect, accountability, and cultural sensitivity in both his online and offline interactions.

SP calls out Oncada

During her privilege speech on September 9, 2025, Davao City Councilor and SK Federation President Kristine Abdul Mercado called out Oncada for his controversial remark. She said his statement was offensive, misleading, and unacceptable, adding that it spread misinformation and disrespected the identity and faith of Islam.

“I strongly condemn this kind of insensitive behavior, and I urge Mr. Crist Briand P. Oncada to take responsibility by issuing a public apology and committing to greater cultural awareness moving forward,” she said.

Councilor Bonz Andre Militar likewise called on local content creators to practice responsibility in their online posts, reminding them that city ordinances impose penalties for violations, especially when posts disrespect residents regardless of status or gender.

“Let us set a higher standard for responsible digital behavior and ensure that our online community reflects the same values of respect, decency, and integrity that define our physical one,” he said.

Apology video

Earlier, the content creator released an apology video, stressing that his religion is peace and that he is not against any faith. He apologized for his Facebook post about “halal pig”:

“I’m sorry kung may na-offend doon sa aking mga past na post. It was not to offend, it was for content purposes only,” he said.

He repeatedly affirmed his respect for other people’s beliefs, as well as his own, saying that if he had offended anyone, he was sorry. He added that he respects everyone—who they are, what they do, and what they consume.

This development came after the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) sent a letter to Oncada dated September 3, 2025, directing him to explain within five days why the office should not take appropriate action against him for his Facebook post.

“Under Islamic teachings, pork and all its derivatives are universally regarded as haram (forbidden). The said post is therefore misleading, offensive, and disrespectful to the religious beliefs and practices of Muslim Filipinos,” the NCMF said.