Braga pushes for measure to protect teachers from harassment

DAVAO City Councilor Pilar Braga is lobbying for a measure that would protect the welfare of teachers from harassment, humiliation, and emotional abuse following the death of a teacher in Davao de Oro.

Braga said during her privilege speech on Tuesday, September 24, that she is saddened by the passing of Marjorie Espinosa Llanto-Bolde, a teacher from Tibagon Elementary School in Pantukan North District, who reportedly died after being humiliated by her principal.

It was revealed that the teacher was reprimanded by the school principal after a parent reported an incident involving their child, teacher Marjorie’s student.

The teacher died on September 19, and her cause of death was disclosed by her relatives as due to stress.

Braga said the principal allegedly insulted the teacher for "not adequately disciplining her students." She added that the teacher’s death, which was "due to emotional distress caused by harsh treatment from her superior" is "unacceptable."

"This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the challenges our teachers face, not only in Davao de Oro but here in Davao City and across the nation," the councilor, who is a teacher by profession, said.

Braga, who heads the city council's committee on education, said that it is the government’s responsibility to protect the well-being of the teachers as they are the "backbone" of the society. Hence, their mental and emotional health should be a top priority.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education-Davao de Oro recently announced that they are currently investigating the incident.

In response, she said that there should be necessary steps to prevent another tragedy from happening.

"We, in Davao City, must lead by example. I call on this Council to push for stronger policies that safeguard our teachers from harassment, humiliation, and emotional abuse," Braga said.

She also called on respective agencies to ensure that schools should be a place of "respect, dignity, and support" for both teachers and students.

“Let this tragic loss be a wake-up call for all of us. We owe it to our teachers to provide them with the respect and support they deserve,” she said.

She added, “No teacher should ever feel that their worth as an educator is diminished by the careless words or actions of a superior.”

Braga also said that there should be programs that promote the mental health and emotional well-being of the educational stakeholders, which are integral to the educational system.

"We must hold those in leadership accountable for fostering a positive and nurturing environment in our schools," Braga said.

In the closing part of her speech, she offered her condolences and prayers for Llanto-Bolde, hoping that justice and healing may be served to her.

SunStar Davao reached out to DepEd-Davao Region for its statement regarding the incident, but they have yet to reply. RGL