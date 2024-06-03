Breaking the silence: Inside the divorce debate

A fresh wave of debate has swept across the Philippines, sparking discussions in workplaces, neighborhoods, and homes. Colleagues, friends, family members, classmates, Christian believers, and netizens on social media are all weighing in on the issue.

YES FOR DIVORCE

However, Sandra and Pamela have contrasting views about the divorce bill. While the former wants the divorce legalized, the latter disagrees.

"Uyon kaayo ko ana kay naa ko ana nga sitwasyon. Wala'y married person nga gusto mawasak ang pamilya (I totally agree with that because I've been in that situation. No married person wants to have their family destroyed)," Sandra said. "Pero kinabuhi na ang at risk, dili na pwede mag-stick sa kaminyoon nga wala nay gugma ug respeto sa isa't-isa (But life is already at risk, you can't stick to a marriage without love and respect for each other)."

In 2000, Sandra married her husband, only to find herself battling his affairs with other women throughout their marriage. But that was just the beginning of her misery.

Their heated arguments soon became the norm, escalating to physical abuse from her husband. Despite the pain, Sandra remained silent, enduring it for the sake of their two young daughters.

As if affairs and abuse weren't enough, her husband spiraled into drug use, losing touch with reality. The beatings continued, leaving her to suffer in silence.