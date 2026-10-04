Breast cancer survival hinges on early detection

LOCAL medical specialists are urging Dabawenyos to overcome fear and seek early medical evaluation, warning that late-stage diagnoses remain the main cause of high breast cancer mortality in the country.

Speaking during the Isyu Karon media forum on October 2 at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) surgical oncologist Dr. Mike Villanueva and breast surgeon Dr. Jo Ann Fabiosa-Reyes outlined the current state of breast cancer care, common public misconceptions, and available government support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Prevalence and survival rates

According to the 2024 global cancer burden report released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) / World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer ranks as the most common cancer among Filipino women and the third most common cancer overall in the Philippines, with 28,124 new cases diagnosed annually — accounting for 31.7 percent of all female cancers in the country.

The Department of Health (DOH) estimates that 1 in every 13 Filipino women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. At the same time, data from the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) highlights a mortality toll of 11,160 annual deaths, equivalent to roughly 32 Filipinas dying every day.

While regional data for the Davao Region is currently being collated, the SPMC medical specialists confirm that breast cancer is consistently the most frequent malignancy treated in local oncology practice.

Dr. Villanueva emphasized that survival rates decrease significantly when diagnosis is delayed.

"Pagkamaaga mong na-detect ang breast cancer, stage 1, stage 2, ang survival mo umaabot ng 70 to 90%. Pero pagka-stage 3, stage 4 na, 'yung survival, 60% and below na (If you detect breast cancer early, at stage 1 or stage 2, your survival rate reaches 70 to 90 percent. But when it's stage 3 or stage 4, survival rate drops to 60 percent and below),” Villanueva explained. He noted that many patients present with giant, advanced tumors because they avoid early check-ups when the masses are small.

Dr. Fabiosa-Reyes noted that the country's high mortality rate is driven primarily by patients seeking help at advanced stages, a problem compounded by a nationwide screening rate of just 1 percent among target populations according to health assessments.

She highlighted that while breast cancer usually affects older adults, specialists at local tertiary medical centers like Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) are seeing increasingly younger patients, including cases involving individuals aged 23 and 19.

Fear, stigma, and misconceptions

Medical experts identified fear, denial, and reliance on folk explanations as major barriers to timely consultation.

"The number one [reason] for me that I see is fear, and then andiyan pa rin talaga 'yung proper education. Palagi pa rin nilang sinasabi 'dahil sa nabunggo lang' or 'nabuyagan lang' (The number one reason I see is fear, and there is still a need for proper education. They always keep saying 'it's just because it was bumped' or 'it was just affected by a folk curse'),” Dr. Fabiosa-Reyes explained, stressing that any lump or physical change in the breast requires immediate evaluation.

Regarding diagnostic safety, Dr. Villanueva clarified that tissue biopsies do not cause cancer to spread, explaining that post-procedure swelling is a standard tissue reaction. He stressed that a biopsy is the only definitive way to identify the exact type of cancer and determine proper treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fabiosa-Reyes emphasized that herbal remedies cannot eliminate cancerous tumors. She clarified that while certain fluid-filled hormonal cysts may naturally fluctuate or resolve, true cancerous masses require surgical evaluation and medical management.

Delaying treatment to try alternative supplements allows tumors to grow, worsening outcomes.

On male vulnerability, Dr. Villanueva noted that while male breast cancer is rare, accounting for less than 1 percent of cases, men with BRCA (BReast CAncer) gene mutations face an 80 percent to 90 percent lifetime risk and must get checked if they detect chest lumps.

Financial access and support

Addressing public fear about high medical costs, the oncologists stressed that financial constraints should not prevent patients from seeking medical help.

Public tertiary health centers like SPMC offer free or subsidized mammograms and ultrasounds through government assistance and PhilHealth packages.

Additionally, PhilHealth's Z Benefit Package has been upgraded to provide up to ₱1.4 million in coverage for comprehensive treatment plans for breast cancer from Stage 0 through Stage 4.

"Huwag matakot magpa-check-up, huwag matakot magpa-biopsy, huwag matakot magpa-opera. Maraming sistemang ginawa ang ating government para matulungan tayo — may Z Benefit. Kaya kailangan lang lumapit sa tamang lugar, sa mga cancer center natin para makakuha ng proper treatment (Do not be afraid to get checked up, do not be afraid to undergo a biopsy, do not be afraid to have surgery... Our government has created many systems to help us — there is the Z Benefit. So you just need to approach the right places, our cancer centers, to get proper treatment),” Villanueva advised.

The SPMC specialists strongly endorsed integrating health education directly into school curricula. Dr. Villanueva noted that teaching medical science in classrooms helps safeguard youth against unverified claims and fake cures widely circulated on social media platforms.

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the specialists announced a forum on breast cancer scheduled for Oct. 10 in partnership with the Rotary, as well as an annual Pink Run on October 11 at SM Ecoland. GRS