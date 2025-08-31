Brewing Life: The Indigenous Coffee Farmers of Barangay Tibolo

Panginabuhi (Livelihood). For the Indigenous Bagobo-Tagabawa coffee farmers of Sitio Basak, Barangay Tibolo, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, coffee is both livelihood and lifeblood, carrying the stories of their ancestors and the hands of the next generation. In the foothills of Mt. Apo, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee drifts through the air. Here, coffee is life, heritage, and a bridge to the future.
For the Bagobo-Tagabawa, coffee is rooted in their land and shaped by generations past. Across 100 hectares of fertile soil, the farmers cultivate Robusta beans that are bold in flavor and rich in cultural significance. The Tibolo Farm Workers Association, or TIFWA, founded in 2017 with 69 members, has grown to 248, uniting the community through shared labor and a deep love for coffee. Visitors to the farm can handpick ripe cherries, hear the farmers’ stories, and taste coffee brewed right at its source.
For the community, coffee is part of daily life and a source of energy. TIFWA spokesperson and marketing manager Jeciry Antic said, "Ang coffee very important kaayo sa amoa, tungod kay pag mata palang nimo mag-ampo ka, sunod ana mag kape jud ka. Dili mi magsugod sa amoang trabaho kung dili mi ka kape. Ang kape murag booster energy sa amoa, energy sa amoang panglawas sa ma-buntag ug hapon (Coffee is very important to us. As soon as we wake up, we pray, and then we drink coffee. We don’t start our work without it. Coffee is like a booster for us, giving energy to our bodies in the morning and afternoon)."
She also highlighted the vision for sustainable growth. "Sa coffee, wala moy mahayan kay ka-isa ra gyud na ninyo tanomon hangtud nga mag apo mo. Ang akoa lang unta, pakusgan pa nato ang atoang production through mga technology nga atoang i-apply. Kung walay technology, mahimo jud nga dili mo bunga ang atoang kape every year. Padayon ta, tungod kay kung kwarta ang atoang gipangita, sa kape adunay kwarta ug kini international na gyud (With coffee, there is no regret; we plant and nurture it for generations. My hope is to strengthen production through technology. Without it, our coffee may not bear fruit each year. We continue because if we seek income, coffee provides it, and now it is sought internationally)."
Their elders, who have spent decades tending the land, also spoke about the importance of coffee. Remedios Pandia, 62, with more than 30 years as an Indigenous coffee farmer, said, "Importante gyud nga naay kape, kay wala may laing ikadalit namo sa among mga bisita. Kape ra gyud, importante gyud sa amoa ang kape (It is very important to have coffee because we have nothing else to serve our guests. Only coffee; it is very important to us)."
Lilia Enog added, "Mao ni among source of income, diri gyud mi manginabuhi sa kape (This is our source of income; we truly live from coffee)."
Digital media has become a vital tool for promoting both coffee and culture. Jeciry explained how it empowers the community, especially women. "Tungod sa social media na empower mi samot mga women sa TIFWA ilabi na ang culture namo (Through social media, women in TIFWA, especially, feel empowered to share our culture)."
She highlighted the impact on younger members as well. "Ang mga kabataan namo dili maulaw tungod kay mura daw sila artista nga naa sa FB ug YouTube. Dugang pa, mas nidaghan ang nituoo sa native coffee. (Our youth no longer feel shy; they feel like celebrities on Facebook and YouTube. More people are starting to appreciate native coffee)."
For the Bagobo-Tagabawa, coffee is a living tradition. Their farm is now a featured destination for city coffee tours. Visitors taste not just coffee but the care, culture, and stories behind every bean. Social media has amplified their story, connecting the community to the world, sharing traditions, and opening doors to new opportunities.
In every cup from Sitio Basak, there is heritage, identity, and hope. Each coffee cherry carries dreams, resilience, and a generation of culture. The Bagobo-Tagabawa continue to nurture their land and their craft, brewing not just coffee but the legacy of their people for generations to come.