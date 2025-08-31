Brewing Life: The Indigenous Coffee Farmers of Barangay Tibolo

Their elders, who have spent decades tending the land, also spoke about the importance of coffee. Remedios Pandia, 62, with more than 30 years as an Indigenous coffee farmer, said, "Importante gyud nga naay kape, kay wala may laing ikadalit namo sa among mga bisita. Kape ra gyud, importante gyud sa amoa ang kape (It is very important to have coffee because we have nothing else to serve our guests. Only coffee; it is very important to us)."

Lilia Enog added, "Mao ni among source of income, diri gyud mi manginabuhi sa kape (This is our source of income; we truly live from coffee)."