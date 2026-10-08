Brgy health workers to get incentives as ordinance OK’d on 2nd reading

THE Davao City Council approved on second reading two ordinances providing financial assistance and special recognition with financial reward to qualified Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNSs) across the city.

Authored by Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr., the measures seek to institutionalize local financial support for barangay volunteer workers following national budget limitations that excluded them from year-end bonuses.

"Barangay health workers render essential frontline services at the community level and play a critical role in the delivery of basic health, nutrition, and social services," Mahipus emphasized during the regular session on October 6, 2026.

Under Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Budget Circular Nos. 2025-3 and 2025-4, barangay health workers and volunteer workers are excluded from receiving the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) and Gratuity Pay for Fiscal Year 2025 due to their legal classification as volunteers rather than formal government personnel.

Mahipus clarified that such exclusion is mandated by national policy limitations rather than neglect by the local government, noting that nothing in the Local Government Code of 1991 prohibits local government units from enacting local financial grants supported by local funds and COA rules.

Under the proposed ordinances, qualified city-paid BHWs and BNSs are eligible to receive up to ₱7,000 in service recognition financial assistance, subject to the availability of city funds.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, urged the City Health Office (CHO) and the Local Finance Committee (LFC) to incorporate the necessary appropriations into the executive budget proposal prior to its submission to the legislative body.

"Once the mayor signs the budget and sends it to us, we have only three options: reduce, delete, or approve. We cannot enter a new appropriation," Dayanghirang explained, adding that executive department inclusion ensures proper funding.

"The entire 26 councilors, including Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, are very supportive of barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars."

Mahipus noted that the city council will also pass a corollary resolution urging the City Health Office and the Local Finance Committee to secure immediate funding — potentially through Supplemental Budget No. 3 — and added that local barangay government units will be encouraged to enact separate programs for barangay-paid volunteer workers. GRS