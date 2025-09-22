Brgy Maa seniors learn digital literacy to avoid online scams

Helping seniors navigate the online space

Aldwin Mahusay of Globe told SunStar Davao that this was the first activity involving senior citizens in Mindanao and that it is part of their ongoing digital literacy program. He said they are campaigning for digital literacy for all. They began with faculty members, parents, and students, and are now reaching out to senior citizens.

The session covered topics such as how to deal with unauthorized transactions, secure online accounts, basic smartphone use, and computer fundamentals. He noted that most of the senior citizens were eager to learn how to stay safe online.

Moving forward, Mahusay shared that they aim to continue supporting Barangay Maa by training Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders who, in turn, will be equipped to train senior citizens in the future.

Ramcis N. Vilchez, dean of the College of Computing Education (CCE), said this was the first time they conducted an activity with senior citizens. He emphasized that the elderly are among the most vulnerable online.

According to reports, hundreds of senior citizens have already fallen victim to online scams.

“We are really excited to help them. Aside from this is part of the core functions of the university, to teach, do research, and to conduct community extension activity, we are happy to be involved with this activity with Globe,” he said.