Brgy Maa seniors learn digital literacy to avoid online scams

Brgy Maa senior citizens grateful for initiative as they learn to navigate virtual world, protect their personal information, and avoid suspicious apps
Sixty-six senior citizens from Barangay Maa, Davao City, participated in a digital literacy training program to learn how to navigate the online world safely, protect their personal information, and avoid scams. The initiative, led by the University of Mindanao and Globe, aims to help the elderly become more independent and less vulnerable to online threats.
IF ONE cannot keep up with the evolving digital space, they risk being left behind. Thus, the elderly in Barangay Maa were thankful for the opportunity to learn the basics of navigating the online world.

Approximately 66 senior citizens participated in the Care-A-Van Volunteering Activity with Senior DigiZens at the University of Mindanao (UM) on Saturday, September 21, 2025. 

During the session, senior citizens learned how to use the internet, protect their personal information, and avoid suspicious apps, among other essential digital safety tips.

Helping seniors navigate the online space

Aldwin Mahusay of Globe told SunStar Davao that this was the first activity involving senior citizens in Mindanao and that it is part of their ongoing digital literacy program. He said they are campaigning for digital literacy for all. They began with faculty members, parents, and students, and are now reaching out to senior citizens.

The session covered topics such as how to deal with unauthorized transactions, secure online accounts, basic smartphone use, and computer fundamentals. He noted that most of the senior citizens were eager to learn how to stay safe online.

Moving forward, Mahusay shared that they aim to continue supporting Barangay Maa by training Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders who, in turn, will be equipped to train senior citizens in the future.

Ramcis N. Vilchez, dean of the College of Computing Education (CCE), said this was the first time they conducted an activity with senior citizens. He emphasized that the elderly are among the most vulnerable online. 

According to reports, hundreds of senior citizens have already fallen victim to online scams.

“We are really excited to help them. Aside from this is part of the core functions of the university, to teach, do research, and to conduct community extension activity, we are happy to be involved with this activity with Globe,” he said. 

Helpful for 'Senior DigiZens'

Mario Gamin, one of the participating senior citizens and the federation president of the senior citizens of Barangay Maa, expressed his gratitude for the discussion, especially since he himself had fallen victim to a scam. He shared that many other senior citizens have experienced the same.

“Karon kami mga seniors intawon, mga lolo and mga lola magsalig na sa mga apo, pero naa pa diay chance o higayon nga kami nalang, dili nami magsalig (We seniors are already grandfathers and grandmothers, we usually rely on our grandchildren, but it turns out there is still a chance or opportunity for us to be independent, to not rely on them anymore),” he said in an interview with SunStar Davao. 

Gamin added that they are happy to have learned the basics of navigating the digital space, and he hopes more senior citizens can benefit from the program.

Gloria Tantungja, another participant from Barangay Maa, shared that learning to use a desktop computer and navigating the online world has truly made a difference in her life. She mentioned that while she has a grandchild, he couldn't personally teach her because he was busy with school.

Barangay Maa has 52 chapters of senior citizens, with each chapter having an average of 100 to 200 members. 

In Davao City, the Social Welfare Operations Division reported that, as of 2024, there are a total of 170,000 senior citizens. RGP

