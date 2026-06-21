Brgy. Mandug bet is Reyna ng Davao 2026

REYNA No. 20, Kylie Noelle Pasaje of Barangay Mandug, was crowned Reyna ng Davao 2026 during the Grand Coronation Night at Rizal Memorial College on Friday evening, June 19, 2026.

Pasaje was proclaimed the winner of this year's edition of Reyna ng Davao, where she prevailed over 20 candidates vying for the prestigious crown. She showcased her charm, wit, and strength throughout the competition.

Her winning answer came in response to the question: “This year's theme is visible in every voice, a call to shift from simply being seen to truly being heard in light of a recent devastating earthquake that tested the strength of our city and Mindanao. How can you use your unique voice to amplify the stories of resilience among affected Mindanaoans and ensure that no one is left behind?”

She said that, as a businesswoman who owns a water refilling station, she was able to donate 2,000 bottles of drinking water to Sarangani, which was heavily affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. She added that this type of calamity is unexpected, and as a DavaReyna, she wants to use her voice to advocate for human development.

“As a DavaReyna, I want to use my voice and a platform to advocate for human development and for everyone to ensure that everyone is heard, our lives are valued, because thorough progress shines brighter when it's visible in our voices. Thank you,” she said.

Pasaje’s court consists of Reyna ng Kapayapaan 2026 — Reyna No. 5 Ani Sa of Barangay Talomo, and Reyna ng Pagkakaisa 2026 — Reyna No. 6 Elle Manuel of Barangay 76-A Bucana.

Meanwhile, those who received special awards were Miss Congeniality — Reyna No. 5 Ani Sa of Barangay Talomo; Miss Photogenic — Reyna No. 18 Ahriana Aguitong of Barangay Cabantian; Best in Interview — Reyna No. 7 Cris Ian of Barangay 19-B; and Best in Hero-Inspired Costume — Reyna No. 20 Kylie Pasaje of Barangay Mandug.

Other awardees were Best in Preliminary Gown — Reyna No. 18 Ahriana Aguitong of Barangay Cabantian; Smart Choice Award — Reyna No. 9 Eugene Omboy of Barangay Buhangin; Best in Tourism — Reyna No. 20 Kylie Pasaje of Barangay Mandug; Best in Tourism Runway Video — Reyna No. 9 Eugene Omboy of Barangay Buhangin; and Best in Playsuit and Cape — Reyna No. 20 Kylie Pasaje of Barangay Mandug.

Reyna ng Davao 2025 Chesca Montes, Reyna ng Kapayapaan 2025 Nina Tanjay, and Reyna ng Pagkakaisa 2025 Sophia Eyana took their final walk and passed on their crowns to their successors.

Reyna ng Davao is recognized as one of Davao City’s major Pride Month events. The pageant continues to provide a platform for the LGBTQIA+ community in the city to amplify advocacies, promote inclusivity, and inspire empowerment beyond the pageant stage. RGP