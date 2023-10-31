Brgy Vicente Hizon poll bet receives death threat

THE Sasa Police Station bared that they are investigating death threats received by an aspiring candidate for barangay captain in Vicente Hizon, on the day of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), October 30, 2023.

During a radio interview, Police Major Carol Jabagat, chief commander of Sasa Police Station, identified the candidate as Ralph Abella, the husband of Davao City 2nd District Councilor Marissa Abella.

Ralph Abella reported receiving a package wrapped in red cellophane at their residence at Nova Tierra Subdivision. Inside were a bullet, three white flowers, and a spot of fresh animal blood.

Accompanying the package was a note written in capital letters: "MAM MARISSA IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO LOSE YOUR CHILDREN, TELL YOUR HUSBAND, RALPH, TO STOP FILING THE CASE. YOU WANT YOUR LIFE, YOUR LIFE IS IMPORTANT."

Marissa noted that this was the first time their family had received threats since entering politics.

Ralph suspects it was a rival who sent the package after a certain case in the barangay became public.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be filed in court once the findings are complete.

According to Police Corporal Analiza Flores, a member of the police station, investigator-on-case Police Corporal Ariel Jake Batohanon stated that they will provide an official statement once the investigation is concluded.

“Nag-instruct ang current investigator sa nianang panghitabo and niana sya nga humanon sa ang imbestigasyon ayha i-butyag ang tinood nga incident (The current investigator has instructed that the investigation be completed before revealing the true incident)," Flores added. DEF