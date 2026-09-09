Brgys urged to boost waterways clean-up

A DAVAO City councilor proposed a resolution urging all 182 barangays in Davao City to routinely maintain cleaning operations in waterways within their respective jurisdictions to safeguard public health and strengthen flood mitigation across the city.

The resolution cited Republic Act No. 7160 or otherwise known as the “Local Government Code of 1991,” which mandates local government units to promote general welfare, enhance public health and maintain peace and order.

Councilor Jessica Bonguyan of the Committee on Public Works and Highways presented the resolution on Tuesday, emphasizing that while the City Government through the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), City Engineer’s Office (CEO) and City Environmental and Natural Resources (Cenro) continues to conduct desilting and clean-up operations, barangays must also take-charge of the secondary canals as well as inlets along barangay road to sustain these efforts.

“Barangays must take charge of smaller neighborhood drainage systems and secondary canals, including inlets along barangay roads, in order to sustain the clearing efforts initiated by city-level departments,” she said.

Barangay officials are tasked to mobilize residents, purok leader and volunteer groups to practice proper waste segregation and responsible disposal to ensure that garbage is kept out of waterways.

They are also directed to work closely with ASU, CEO and Cenro for heavy equipment support or to address severe structural blockages beyond their capacity.

The resolution further encouraged barangays to promptly report major drainage or waterway issues through official city hotlines such as Davao City Reports.

“Maintaining unobstructed and clean drainage canals is a shared responsibility that is vital to environmental sanitation, disaster preparedness and community safety under existing ecological and waste management frameworks,” Bonguyan added. CIO