Brigada Eskwela effort supports 5,250 students in Pampanga, Tarlac

As the current school year comes to a close, preparations for the next are already underway. Through the spirit of Brigada Eskwela, Casino Plus, one of the country’s leading responsible gaming platform duly licensed by PAGCOR in partnership with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) is taking proactive steps to ensure that learning spaces are ready to welcome students anew, supporting 5,250 learners across public schools in Pampanga and Tarlac.

Under Casino Plus’ education and financial literacy Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar, the initiative brings together representatives from CDC and participating schools—united in a shared commitment to empower and invest in the future of Filipino youth.

“This humble contribution aims to add color to the lives of thousands of students—color that represents hope, opportunity, and a brighter future. This was made possible through our Color Champions (employees of Casino Plus), our partners at the Clark Development Corporation and our partner schools who continue to help us turn small acts into lasting impact,” said Michael Angelo A. Horfilla, Director for Corporate Social Responsibility, Casino Plus.

For many students, a well-maintained classroom is more than just a place to learn. It is where confidence is built, dreams are nurtured, and futures begin to take shape. Through this initiative, Casino Plus brought meaningful support to 5,250 students across six (6) public schools, contributing ₱999,957.00 to help create safe, comfortable, and inspiring spaces where these dreams can grow. In addition, four (4) electric fan units were donated to support graduation activities.

The beneficiary schools include:

● San Pedro Elementary School

● Anupul Elementary School

● Dapdap Resettlement Elementary School

● Concepcion South Elementary School

● Benigno S. Aquino Jr. Elementary School

● Mabalacat Community High School

Held at the CSR Office of the Clark Development Corporation, the turnover ceremony reflected more than just a collaboration as it symbolized a deepening partnership grounded in shared values and a common goal of uplifting communities through education.

This initiative underscores the growing and enduring relationship between Casino Plus and CDC, one built on trust, collaboration, and a shared vision of nation-building. Together, both organizations continue to champion programs that empower the youth and strengthen the foundations of local communities. PR