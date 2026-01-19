Broadcaster Jun Digamon surrenders after conviction

BROADCASTER Jun Digamon surrendered to authorities on Monday, January 19, following his conviction for violating the Safe Spaces Act (R.A. No. 11313).

Personnel from the National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao) picked him up at his workplace at 93.1 Brigada News FM. The arrest was livestreamed on the station’s social media pages.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Digamon shared photos of himself in handcuffs with the caption: "#Championnnnn Lord God Salamat kaayo sa Journey sa akong Kinabuhi (Thank you for my life's journey)...God bless."

Digamon serves as station manager and anchors the station’s morning show.

The case, filed by a former public attorney, stemmed from allegations of gender-based online sexual harassment linked to Digamon’s social media posts.

Brigada News FM, through Corporate Legal Counsel, Atty. Glenda Narcilla-Yuson said it respects the court’s decision while noting that Digamon has the right to appeal.

“Brigada News FM remains committed to responsible journalism, respect for the law, and continued service to the public, especially the marginalized sectors whose concerns deserve to be heard with fairness, dignity, and care,” the station said. They urged the public to let the legal process take its course.

Digamon was previously arrested in 2024 under the Safe Spaces Act, but posted P24,000 bail the same day and returned to the airwaves the following day.

Under Section 12 of R.A. No. 11313, gender-based online sexual harassment includes “acts that use information and communications technology to terrorize and intimidate victims through physical, psychological, or emotional threats, as well as unwanted sexual, misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic, or sexist remarks and comments online, whether publicly or through private messages.”

Hours after surrendering, Digamon thanked NBI-Davao for facilitating the process in a brief social media post.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Digamon was also arrested for cyber libel after criticizing a medical center in Digos City on Facebook. He reportedly faces additional pending cyber libel cases filed by Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur Mayor Jose Nelson "Tata" Sala. RGL