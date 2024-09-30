Broadcaster released on bail

A WELL-KNOWN broadcaster in Davao City has been released on bail after being arrested once again on charges related to Gender-Based Online Sexual Harassment under Section 12 of Republic Act 11313, also known as the "Safe Spaces Act."

The suspect, identified as "Junior," 55, married, and resident of Luzville Subdivision, Panacan, Davao City, was apprehended at 10:38 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024, by personnel from Talomo Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Rizalde B. Suaga and supervised by Police Major Genesis P. Orieal, in coordination with the 1105 Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (MC-RMFB 11) under Police Major Kevin E. Pamaos, and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 11 (RACU 11) headed by Police Colonel Artemio B. Ricabo.

"Junior" was arrested based on a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Sheila O. Resabal-Vinluan of the 11th Judicial Region, Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC), Davao City, dated August 22, 2024. He was taken into custody at his broadcasting station located on the 3rd Floor, Ulas Building, Davao City, on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The court has recommended a bail amount of P24,000 for the suspect's temporary release. However, the suspect was first informed of the charges against him, including his rights, before being arrested by the police.

"Junior" had previously been arrested under a separate warrant for an Online Cyber Libel case under Republic Act 10175, issued and signed by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 10, Davao City. WGM