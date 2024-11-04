Brocka’s 'Jaguar' shines at the 16th Lumière Film Fest

THE Philippine Film Archive (PFA) proudly represents the country at the 16th edition of the Lumière Film Festival, a prestigious celebration of cinematic heritage held annually in Lyon, France. This participation underscores the Philippines' commitment to preserving and promoting its rich national cultural heritage through dedicated film archiving initiatives.
Recognized as a cornerstone of cinematic celebration, Festival Lumière showcases classic films, and honors the artistic contributions of filmmakers from around the globe. The festival bridges past and present, showcasing timeless masterpieces from various genres and eras.
Don Gervin Arawan, head of the Philippine Film Archive, spearheaded the Philippine delegation at the festival, facilitating valuable connections with industry stakeholders and engaging in roundtable discussions.
International Classic Film Market (MIFC)
Alongside the festival, the MIFC serves as a vibrant hub for film restoration projects—bringing together global rights holders, distributors, restoration labs, and film professionals.
This year’s MIFC enabled FDCP representatives to engage with key institutions, including the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute (TFAI), and notable members from the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).
Premiere Screening of the Restored Version of Lino Brocka’s “Jaguar”
A highlight of the festival was the premiere of the restored version of Lino Brocka’s neo-noir crime classic, “Jaguar.” This collaboration between the PFA and Cité de Mémoire drew an enthusiastic audience, filling the Lumière Terreaux and the Institut Lumière Villa to capacity. The overwhelming interest led the festival to open an additional theater to accommodate the influx of international audiences.
As “Jaguar” was featured in the Lumière Classics & New Restorations: Treasures and Curiosities section, Arawan, alongside restoration collaborator Denis Garcia, delivered an engaging introduction, setting the stage for this significant cinematic experience.
This achievement highlights the dedicated efforts of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in preserving and restoring Filipino cinematic heritage, ensuring that influential films like Jaguar reach new audiences and inspire future generations worldwide.
"Filipino Film Classics, in particular, not only highlights the richness of our [Filipino] culture but also the exceptional artistry of our filmmakers. By showcasing these national treasures to modern audiences, we provide a deeper understanding of our cultural heritage," Arawan said in a statement. "The premiere of National Artist Lino Brocka's "Jaguar" reaffirms its significance, paving the way for other Filipino classics to receive international recognition," he added. PR