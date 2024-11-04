Brocka’s 'Jaguar' shines at the 16th Lumière Film Fest

THE Philippine Film Archive (PFA) proudly represents the country at the 16th edition of the Lumière Film Festival, a prestigious celebration of cinematic heritage held annually in Lyon, France. This participation underscores the Philippines' commitment to preserving and promoting its rich national cultural heritage through dedicated film archiving initiatives.

Recognized as a cornerstone of cinematic celebration, Festival Lumière showcases classic films, and honors the artistic contributions of filmmakers from around the globe. The festival bridges past and present, showcasing timeless masterpieces from various genres and eras.

Don Gervin Arawan, head of the Philippine Film Archive, spearheaded the Philippine delegation at the festival, facilitating valuable connections with industry stakeholders and engaging in roundtable discussions.