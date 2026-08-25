Brokenshire Medical Center Heart Institute continues to surpass milestones

THE Brokenshire Medical Center Heart Institute was established to address the growing number of heart-related cases and the need for more accessible, specialized cardiac care in Mindanao. Today, it continues to reach new milestones, surpassing 100 Cath Lab procedures and expanding access to advanced heart care.

Leading the Heart Institute is Dr. Elfred Batalla, Heart Institute Director, with the support of Mr. Ronald Manuel C. Santos, SVP of AppleOne Medical Group and CEO of Brokenshire Medical Center, and Dr. Michael Jamiana, Medical Director, alongside our growing team of cardiologists, pediatric cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiac anesthesiologists, and other specialists, whose diverse roles contribute to every successful procedure and patient outcome.

Among the Institute’s notable firsts is the successful pediatric transcatheter Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) device closure on two young patients, led by Dr. Katrina Angelica Albay-Andoy, together with Dr. Catherine Gonzales-TCVA, Dr. John Manalo, Dr. Lara Orig, and the dedicated BMC team.

The Heart Institute also completed its first IVUS-Guided Rotational Atherectomy, led by Dr. Judy Theresa P. Fortinez, with Dr. Jerome Sioson as Main Angiographer, Dr. Raymund Liberato and Dr. Rachel Denila as Co-Angiographers, and Dr. Philip Valencia and Dr. Reyna Santiago as Cardiac Anesthesiologists. The procedure utilized Davao City’s only latest-generation AVVIG Multi-Modality Guidance System and RotaPro System by Boston Scientific.

Another milestone was the first hemodynamic study on a pediatric patient, led by Dr. Katrina Angelica Albay-Andoy, further expanding the Institute’s pediatric cardiac capabilities.

These milestones reflect the expertise and teamwork of the Heart Institute. More importantly, they bring advanced cardiac care closer to the people of Mindanao, helping patients access specialized heart procedures in Davao without having to travel far from home. PR